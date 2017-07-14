Tom Jones sells L.A.-area home and parcel next door for combined $11.3 million

The Tom Jones home sale tour has officially come to an end.

The singer-entertainer last month sold his Mediterranean-style villa and an adjacent lot in guard-gated Mulholland Estates for a combined $11.28 million, according to records obtained by The Times.

Built in 1996, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house was originally shopped off-market before publicly listing for sale in April at $8 million. Jones bought the property in 1998 for $2.65 million, records show.

Beyond the two-story entry, the 8,143-square-foot house has a curving staircase, a media room with a drop-down screen and French doors that open to a loggia for indoor-outdoor living. The center-island kitchen features granite countertops and two ovens.

The upstairs master suite, designed to maximize city and valley views, has his and hers bathrooms and walk-in closets/dressing rooms.

A swimming pool and lawn complete the more than half-acre of grounds. The adjacent lot is of similar size.

Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker and Cecelia Waeschle of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Angela Wong of Ewing Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer of both properties, a real estate investment company.

Jones, 77, has been a force in the music scene for six decades. Among the sexy baritone’s hits are “It’s Not Unusual,” “What’s New Pussycat” and “She’s a Lady.”

The Grammy winner is also coach on “The Voice UK.” Later this summer, he’s to make his Proms debut at the Royal Albert Hall in a soul showcase with Booker T. Jones and Sam Moore.

