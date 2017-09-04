L.A. Chargers exec lands the Newport Beach home of a 'Real Housewives' star

Tom Telesco, general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers, was the buyer of the Newport Beach home recently sold by baseball player-turned-television analyst Jim Edmonds and his wife, “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Meghan King Edmonds, public records show. The sales price was $2.998 million.

The remodeled two-story previously sold two years ago for $2.8 million.

With more than 5,500 square feet of space and updated since it was built in 2010, the house includes formal living and dining rooms, a great room, five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The Tuscan-style home in Newport Beach has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Modern fixtures, tile and dark wood floors and a kitchen with a U-shaped island are among the details.

French doors on the main floor open to an outdoor living space, where hedges surround a patio area. A three-car garage sits at the back of the home.

Telesco, 44, joined the Chargers four years ago. The football executive also worked for the Indianapolis Colts.

Edmonds made four All-Star teams in 17 major league seasons with the Angels and St. Louis Cardinals. He finished his career with eight Gold Glove awards and one World Series ring. The 46-year-old works as an analyst for Fox Sports Midwest.

King Edmonds, 33, joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” in 2015. She also was featured on an episode of TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress.”

Paul and Lili Daftarian of the Daftarian Group/Luxe Real Estate were the listing agents. Jon Flagg of Villa Real Estate represented Telesco.

