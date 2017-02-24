Tommy Hilfiger puts $27.5-million price tag on colorful Florida mansion

Here’s something you don’t smell everyday: scratch-and-sniff fruit wallpaper.

The sweet coverings are just one of the colorful details found in fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger’s Golden Beach, Fla., home that has come on the market for $27.5 million.

Sitting on more than half an acre, the three-story house presents itself as a pop-art installation with a bold range of color, geometric patterns and curated pieces. Hilfiger and his wife, Dee, worked with interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard to update the home after they bought it in 2013 for $17.25 million.

The 14,075-square-foot home in Golden Beach, Fla., has seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and an elevator. (Zachary Balber) (Zachary Balber)

Within the 14,075 square feet of living space are formal living and dining rooms, an elevator, a chef’s kitchen, a library/office and a red-hued media room. The formal entry boasts an artistic floating staircase that pairs white-glass tile with marble steps, and the gym is striped in red, white and blue. A bar room pays homage to the ’60s and ’70s with a disco ball chandelier and transparent bar stools.

There are seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, including a master suite with a black-and-white striped bathroom. The scratch-and-sniff wallpaper covers the walls in several of the guest bathrooms.

Outside, ocean views and private beach frontage create a backdrop for the infinity-edge swimming pool and spa. Patios, palms and landscaping complete the setting.

The Jills team of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.

The 65-year-old Hilfiger founded the eponymous clothing and lifestyle brand Tommy Hilfiger Corp. in 1985. He sold the company 11 years ago for $1.6 billion cash.

