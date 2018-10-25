'Veep' star Tony Hale seeks a buyer for traditional classic in Los Feliz

After trying his hand at the rental market, Tony Hale is ready to sell. The actor and comedian of “Veep” and “Arrested Development” fame has put his home in historic Los Feliz on the market for $1.699 million.
In recent years, he’s had the place up for lease at about $7,000 a month.
Tucked behind tall hedges, the traditional-style house puts forth a classic face with horizontal siding and picture windows set between black shutters. A canary yellow front door pops against the home’s light gray facade.
A formal entry with a sweeping staircase sits just inside and opens to separate living and dining rooms. An office/bedroom and an updated kitchen fill out the main floor. A cozy breakfast nook sits off the kitchen and has built-in bench seating and garden views.
Three upstairs bedrooms and three bathrooms complete the floor plan.
Outside, there are upper and lower brick terraces, lawn and a large fireplace. Also on the property is a detached garage.
Hale bought the property more than a decade ago for $1.35 million, real estate records show.
The 48-year-old actor has received multiple Primetime Emmy nominations for his supporting role as a vice presidential aide on “Veep,” winning twice. This year, Hale has kept busy with appearances in the films “The 15:17 to Paris,” “Sadie” and “Love, Simon.”
Heather T. Roy and Learka Bosnak of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.