Drummer Travis Barker doubles down in Calabasas

Travis Barker of Blink-182 fame has a new spot to bang his drum in Calabasas. He just bought a Mediterranean home that sits on nearly half an acre corner lot on a private street for $2.825 million. He also owns another house in the gated community.

Built in 2006, the house features Italian design finishes, beamed ceilings and French doors that open to a veranda. The 7,196 square feet of living space includes a family room, a breakfast nook, five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom house sits on a corner lot in a gated Calabasas community. (Wayne Ford) (Wayne Ford)

There’s a bonus room that can function as a home theater, office or library — or more likely, a music room.

Mature landscaping, a covered loggia, a fire pit with seating, a bar, a built-in barbecue and a swimming pool with a spa and waterfall feature complete the grounds.

The tattooed drummer, 41, has collaborated with such artists as LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes and Slash.

Michael Chez of Rodeo Realty handled the listing.

