Former Steelers star Troy Polamalu scoops up Rancho Santa Fe compound for $9 million

Retirement seems to be going nicely for Troy Polamalu. The longtime Steelers star has scored a Spanish compound in Rancho Sante Fe, complete with four homes and two pools, for $9 million.
At 3.25 acres, the estate is about the size of 2.5 football fields. Seven bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms are spread across 12,251 square feet, including a main house that wraps around a 200-year-old oak tree.
Architectural touches include French oak floors, Moroccan tiles, rustic wood beams and 14 custom fireplaces. Pocketing doors bring the outdoors into the living and dining rooms, and a center-island kitchen takes in garden views through picture windows.
Vaulted ceilings top the movie theater and master suite, which expands to a private patio. Elsewhere is a wood-paneled office under coffered ceilings, a wine cellar and an entertaining space with a wet bar and nine-panel TV screen.
Outside, a pavilion overlooks one of the swimming pools. Rose gardens, vegetable gardens and rolling lawns fill out the grounds, which also hold a tennis court and a five-car showroom that doubles as an amphitheater.
Jason and Laura Barry of Barry Estates held the listing, according to the MLS. Shannon O’Brien of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices represented the Polamalu.
The property first listed in May for $9.988 million, records show. Before that, it traded hands seven years ago for $5.8 million.
A former USC All-American, Polamalu is among the most accomplished safeties in NFL history with eight Pro Bowl nods, five All-Pro awards and two Super Bowl titles in 12 seasons with the Steelers. He retired in 2015 with 770 tackles and 32 interceptions.