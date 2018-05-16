Advertisement

Veteran college basketball coach Tubby Smith looks to move Memphis home after job switch

By
May 16, 2018 | 10:15 AM
Veteran college basketball coach Tubby Smith has listed his Memphis home for $1.69 million after taking a coaching job at his high school alma mater in North Carolina. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

Longtime college basketball coach Tubby Smith isn't letting a bad season slow him down.

After moving on from the University of Memphis and landing a new gig in North Carolina, he's put his home in Memphis, Tenn., on the market for $1.69 million.

The gated estate's tall ceilings and grand living spaces have housed not one, but two basketball players. Records show Smith bought the home from former Memphis Grizzly Rudy Gay two years ago for $1.48 million.

The 8,300-square-foot floor plan holds a two-story living room, a parlor room, a game room with a wet bar, four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Dual chandeliers hang over the formal dining room and center-island kitchen. Adjacent sits a coved breakfast nook.

Outside, the parklike grounds span an acre and a half.

Leslie Carter of Sowell & Co. is the listing agent.

Smith, 66, has helmed seven college basketball teams during his college career, picking up a national championship with Kentucky in 1998 and an AP College Coach of the Year award in 2003.

In March, he was named the head coach of High Point University, his alma mater, in North Carolina.

