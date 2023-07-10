Coach LeBron James? Lakers star seemed to enjoy coaching son Bryce’s basketball team

Lakers forward LeBron James dribbles away from Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo at Chase Center on May 2 in San Francisco.

LeBron James is still going strong after 20 seasons in the NBA.

But nothing lasts forever. Even Tom Brady finally retired from the NFL this offseason.

James already has plenty of business interests outside of basketball that could more than keep him busy (and quite wealthy) whenever his playing days do come to an end. But it’s hard to imagine any kind of future for the NBA’s all-time scoring king that doesn’t somehow involve the sport that made him an icon.

He has mentioned the desire to one day own an NBA team, so that’s one possibility.

Another one may have emerged in recent days, as the Lakers star was seen coaching son Bryce James’ AAU team, Strive for Greatness, at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C.

The Strive for Greatness U16 team, coached by James and recently retired NBA great Rajon Rondo, went 3-1 at the prestigious tournament, but failed to advance out of pool play because of point differential. The team’s final game was Friday, a thrilling 67-66 comeback win in overtime against NH Lightning.

Rising Riverside Poly High’s Brayden Burries led SFG with 19.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while averaging 30 minutes a game. Tee Bartlett from Coronado (Nev.) High averaged 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in 22.5 minutes a game. Bryce James, who is transferring from Sierra Canyon to Campbell Hall for his upcoming junior season, averaged 8.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 28.5 minutes a game.

So how did Coach LeBron do? Viewers watching on NBA TV or through highlights posted on social media seemed to enjoy his demonstrative sideline manner. One TikTok user posted a highlight reel featuring James pointing, shouting, arguing with refs, jumping up and down, trying (and failing) to make a substitution and more.

Some viewers found the clips humorous, while others admired James’ obvious passion for the game and thought he might have the makings of a good coach.

Rondo has expressed a desire to become a coach, possibly in the NBA. James already has plenty going on, including a still-active playing career, but who knows? Maybe he caught the coaching bug as well this summer.