'Modern Family' star Ty Burrell gets his price and more for Culver City penthouse

Actor Ty Burrell of “Modern Family” fame has sold his Culver City penthouse condominium for slightly more than $1.432 million. That’s about $34,000 over the asking price and roughly $565,000 more than he paid for the property seven years ago.

The corner unit at the Culver Centrale, a mixed-use development, has 1,680 square feet of contemporary living space, including an updated kitchen, an open living room, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Among appointments of note is custom fabric wallpaper, light hardwood floors and modern fixtures.

The Culver City condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,680 square feet of space. (Redfin) (Redfin)

The master suite is equipped with his and hers vanities and a large soaking tub. Sliding glass doors bring in city and mountain views while opening to a large terrace for indoor-outdoor entertaining and living.

A pair of side-by-side parking spaces were also included in the sale.

Isabel Velez of Redfin was the listing agent. Jenn Harrison, also with Redfin, represented the buyer.

Burrell, 49, has won a pair of Emmys for his role as fictional real estate agent Phil Dunphy on the show “Modern Family.” His other credits include TV series “Out of Practice” and “Back to You” as well as the films “The Incredible Hulk” (2008) and “Finding Dory” (2016).

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Jennifer Lopez sells her Hidden Hills estate at a steep discount

Los Feliz bungalow is on its own space-time continuum

TV giant Fred Silverman sells scenic Brentwood estate for $17.75 million

Neighborhood Spotlight: Beverly Grove, once a wallflower, proves itself a dynamo