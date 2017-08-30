L.A. Kings forward Tyler Toffoli scores a new spot in the South Bay

L.A. Kings right wing Tyler Toffoli, who in June agreed to a new three-year contract with the team, has bought a townhome in the South Bay for $2.695 million.

The newly built residence, bordering the Hermosa and Manhattan Beach neighborhoods, was designed by local homebuilder Mark Trotter.

The multilevel house devotes the majority of its more than 3,300 square feet to open-plan space. Wide-plank oak floors line the common area, which includes a center-island kitchen, living room and dining area. Sliding glass doors open on one wall to a wide balcony for indoor-outdoor living.

The newly built residence, bordering the Hermosa and Manhattan Beach neighborhoods, has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in more than 3,300 square feet of space. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms include a master suite with a walk-in closet. An elevator services each floor. Atop the home is a rooftop deck pre-plumbed for a spa.

The property originally hit the market in January for $2.895 million but was relisted for the sale price in May, records show.

Tara Bucci of Coldwell Banker Residential and Anthony Kostelak of RE/MAX Estate Properties were the listing agents. June Emerson of Vista Sotheby’s Realty represented the buyer.

Toffoli, 25, was slowed by injury last season and finished the year with 16 goals and 34 points in 63 games. He was part of the Kings’ 2014 team that won the Stanley Cup.

