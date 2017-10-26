NBA’s Tyson Chandler puts his Hidden Hills home back in play at $8 million

NBA veteran Tyson Chandler has put his estate in gated Hidden Hills back up for sale at $7.995 million. That’s a $2-million pivot from when he put the house on the market two years ago for $9.995 million.
Built in 2009 and extensively updated by the all-star, the Traditional-style house has about 12,000 square feet of living space on a single story.
Patterned wall treatments, two-toned color schemes and custom millwork are among interior details of note. The formal dining room sits beneath artistic domed ceilings, and a wide center island anchors the country-inspired chef’s kitchen.
Including the guest suite, which has a kitchen and living room area, there are six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Four fireplaces lie within the living room, family room, library and master suite.
A covered patio gives way to a custom swimming pool and spa in the backyard. A detached man cave/theater, a separate gym, horse facilities and a barn also lie within 1.36 acres of grounds.
Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX Olson & Associates is the listing agent.
Chandler, 35, was a two-time California Mr. Basketball at Dominguez High before being drafted out of high school in 2001.
The defensive-minded center, now in his 17th NBA season, won a championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 and Defensive Player of the Year honors with the New York Knicks the following season. He now plays for the Phoenix Suns.
He bought the property seven years ago for $5.45 million, records show.
