Eric Clapton's onetime home in Venice still commands an audience

There are only so many chances in life to live like a rock star. This house in Venice is one of them. The former residence of rock singer-guitarist Eric “Slowhand” Clapton was given its distinctive architectural vibe by Japanese museum designer Arata Isozaki. Even in the eclectic beach community, this place is a stop-and-stare.

Address: 16 Paloma Ave., Venice 90291

Price: $5.495 million

The architectural home in Venice was once owned by singer-guitarist Eric Clapton. (Jason Harlem) (Jason Harlem)

Built: 1986

Lot size: 3,524 square feet

House size: 2,946 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Features: Gated, 30-foot-tall grand room ceilings, family room with wet bar, office/work space, 20-foot-tall master bedroom ceilings, loft bedroom, skylights, 600-square-foot patio, two-car attached garage, two additional parking spaces, ocean and walk-street views

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90291 ZIP Code in April was $1.575 million based on 15 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 2.8% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Joshua Altman, (310) 819-3250; Juliette Hohnen, (323) 422-7147; and Matthew Altman, (310) 819-3250, all with Douglas Elliman

