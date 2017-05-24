Eric Clapton's onetime home in Venice still commands an audience

There are only so many chances in life to live like a rock star. This house in Venice is one of them. The former residence of rock singer-guitarist Eric “Slowhand” Clapton was given its distinctive architectural vibe by Japanese museum designer Arata Isozaki. Even in the eclectic beach community, this place is a stop-and-stare.
Address: 16 Paloma Ave., Venice 90291
Price: $5.495 million
Built: 1986
Lot size: 3,524 square feet
House size: 2,946 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms
Features: Gated, 30-foot-tall grand room ceilings, family room with wet bar, office/work space, 20-foot-tall master bedroom ceilings, loft bedroom, skylights, 600-square-foot patio, two-car attached garage, two additional parking spaces, ocean and walk-street views
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90291 ZIP Code in April was $1.575 million based on 15 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 2.8% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Joshua Altman, (310) 819-3250; Juliette Hohnen, (323) 422-7147; and Matthew Altman, (310) 819-3250, all with Douglas Elliman
