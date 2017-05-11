Washington Redskins' Vernon Davis gives up his spot along the beach

Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis has sold his Marina del Rey condominium for $850,000. In recent years, the NFL player had been leasing the two-bedroom unit out for about $5,500 a month.

The 1,748 square feet of modernized living space features an open floor plan, hardwood floors and walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. There’s a family room and a wet bar area.

The condominium in Marina del Rey has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in nearly 1,750 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Balconies extend from two levels and overlook a courtyard.

Davis, 33, twice made Pro Bowl teams as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. He came to the Redskins from the Denver Broncos.

He bought the property four years ago for $739,000, records show.

Panos Papadopoulos and Rick Dergan, both with Keller Williams Realty, handled the transaction.

