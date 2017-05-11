Washington Redskins' Vernon Davis gives up his spot along the beach

Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis has sold his Marina del Rey condominium for $850,000. In recent years, the NFL player had been leasing the two-bedroom unit out for about $5,500 a month.
The 1,748 square feet of modernized living space features an open floor plan, hardwood floors and walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. There’s a family room and a wet bar area.
Balconies extend from two levels and overlook a courtyard.
Davis, 33, twice made Pro Bowl teams as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. He came to the Redskins from the Denver Broncos.
He bought the property four years ago for $739,000, records show.
Panos Papadopoulos and Rick Dergan, both with Keller Williams Realty, handled the transaction.
