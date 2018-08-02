Walton Goggins’ former home in Laurel Canyon seeks a buyer

On a tree-covered cul-de-sac in Laurel Canyon, a Midcentury retreat once owned by actor Walton Goggins is on the market for $1.695 million.
Goggins, who received an Emmy nomination for his role in the FX series “Justified,” bought the 1960s estate in 2002 and sold it eight years later for $1.1 million, records show.
Stark white walls and hardwood floors fill the floor plan, which holds three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,002 square feet.
Picture windows stretch across the living room and galley-style kitchen. Past that, the space opens to built-in seating and a bright breakfast nook.
On the main floor, a vaulted ceiling covers one of two master suites. A spiral staircase descends to the other, where a dual-sided fireplace separates the bedroom from a lounge.
Outside, a brick patio with a fire pit is nestled into the landscaped hillside. There’s also a detached studio tucked into the foliage.
Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen of Pacific Union International hold the listing.
Goggins, 46, won an Academy Award in 2001 for “The Accountant,” a short film that he produced and starred in. His more recent credits include Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight,” the HBO show “Vice Principals” and the newest Marvel film “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”