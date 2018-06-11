Advertisement

Game show host Wayne Brady makes a $2.65 million deal in Sherman Oaks

Lauren Beale
By
Jun 11, 2018 | 11:00 AM
Game show host Wayne Brady makes a $2.65 million deal in Sherman Oaks
Stone decking surrounds the swimming pool and spa. (Redfin.com)

Game and talk show host Wayne Brady has sold a home in Sherman Oaks that he owned through a trust for $2.65 million.

The updated house, built in 1954, features high-beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and a skylight-lit entry within 4,202 square feet of living space.

Advertisement

The one-story home contains a formal living room, a dining room, a center-island kitchen, an office and a family room. A double-sided fireplace separates the living and family rooms.

The master suite has cathedral ceilings, a fireplace and a sitting room for a total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms. There’s a three-car garage with a storage loft.

Advertisement

French doors open to a terrace with a swimming pool and spa, a barbecue center and a fire pit. Views take in the mountains and cityscape. A lower yard, with its own driveway, includes a lawn and play area.

The Emmy-winning Brady, 46, has been the host of “Let’s Make a Deal” since 2009 and hosted the daytime talk show “The Wayne Brady Show” from 2001 to 2004.

Laura Piller-Plourde of Rodeo Realty was the listing agent. Cathleen Cull, also with Rodeo Realty, represented the buyer.

Advertisement
Advertisement