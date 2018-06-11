Game show host Wayne Brady makes a $2.65 million deal in Sherman Oaks

Game and talk show host Wayne Brady has sold a home in Sherman Oaks that he owned through a trust for $2.65 million.
The updated house, built in 1954, features high-beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and a skylight-lit entry within 4,202 square feet of living space.
The one-story home contains a formal living room, a dining room, a center-island kitchen, an office and a family room. A double-sided fireplace separates the living and family rooms.
The master suite has cathedral ceilings, a fireplace and a sitting room for a total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms. There’s a three-car garage with a storage loft.
French doors open to a terrace with a swimming pool and spa, a barbecue center and a fire pit. Views take in the mountains and cityscape. A lower yard, with its own driveway, includes a lawn and play area.
The Emmy-winning Brady, 46, has been the host of “Let’s Make a Deal” since 2009 and hosted the daytime talk show “The Wayne Brady Show” from 2001 to 2004.
Laura Piller-Plourde of Rodeo Realty was the listing agent. Cathleen Cull, also with Rodeo Realty, represented the buyer.