‘Jackass’ star Wee Man flips Hermosa Beach home onto the market at $2.5 million

Jason Acuña, the “Jackass” actor and stunt performer better known as Wee Man, has listed a Hermosa Beach home for sale at $2.5 million.
A block or so from the beach, the 1,865-square-foot detached townhouse features an ocean-view living room, a rooftop deck, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. An updated kitchen with a breakfast bar adjoins the living room, which has a fireplace.
The master suite, which comprises two closets and a bath with a steam shower, opens to a front-facing balcony. There’s also a dumbwaiter and enough parking for five cars, according to the listing.
Acuña, 45, is known for his appearances on the MTV series “Jackass” and subsequent films in which he and stuntmen such as Johnny Knoxville and Bam Margera performed various stunts and pranks. He has also appeared as himself on the shows “Wildboyz,” “Bam’s Unholy Union” and “Celebrity Circus.”
He bought the place nine years ago for $1.325 million, records show.
Christa Lyons and Matt Morris of Strand Hill Christie’s International Real Estate hold the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.