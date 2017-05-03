Historic Glendale house doubles as a 'Westworld' set

There’s not really a doctor in the house, but this historic French cottage and guesthouse in Glenoaks Canyon has been used as Dr. Robert Ford’s spot for secreting a robot family in the HBO series “Westworld.”

Listed for $1.94 million, this is only the third time since 1929 that the Crowell-Saylor House has been available. The home, listed on the Glendale Historic Registry, has been restored in keeping with the original construction. Rich wood ceilings, doors and built-ins blend with updated features.

The Glendale cottage may be familiar to views of the HBO series "Westworld." (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The compound has a main house and guest house for a total of five bedrooms, four bathrooms and 3,550 square feet of living space.

Large ash, liquid amber and live oak trees dot the nearly half-acre property.

The character of Dr. Ford, who is the park director at Westworld, is played by actor Anthony Hopkins.

Stacy Saylor of Vastree Real Estate is the listing agent.

lauren.beale2@latimes.com

Twitter: @laurenebeale

More Hot Property:

Lynn Swann scores a contemporary home in Hancock Park for $3.08 million

Ex-Cal coach Cuonzo Martin sells Piedmont home for half a million over asking price

Sale of Holmby Hills estate of early filmmaker Allan Dwan is a wrap at $18.8 million