Actor William Moses sells his Ojai house to craft beer scene's Tony Yanow

Actor William R. Moses has sold his place in Ojai for $1.995 million to L.A. craft beer-scene darling Tony Yanow.

The Monterey Colonial-style home was custom built in 1990. The 3,206 square feet of open-concept living space is designed for entertaining. There’s a bedroom/office on the first floor and three bedrooms upstairs. Bathrooms total three.

The two-story, mountain view house is set on 1.35 acres in Ojai. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The grounds of 1.35 acres are fenced for privacy and take in mountain views. A swimming pool and fire pit complete the grounds.

Moses, 57, grew up on a citrus farm in Ojai and got his showbiz start in a soda commercial. He made his mark on “Falcon Crest” from 1981 to 1987. He has appeared this year in the television dramas “Doubt” and “Chicago Med.”

The property previously sold in 2011 for $1.15 million.

Tonya Peralta and Serena Handley of Keller Williams West Ventura County were the listing agents. Kelly Wiggins of Century 21 Troop Real Estate represented Yanow.

