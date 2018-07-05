Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig bags a buyer for mini-villa in Sherman Oaks

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig has let go of a base in the San Fernando Valley, selling his gated home in Sherman Oaks for $1.98 million. It had been listed for as much as $2.3 million, records show.
The Mediterranean-villa-style home, built in 2003, has six bedrooms, six bathrooms and more than 4,600 square feet of living space. Among features are high ceilings, stone floors and a two-story entry with a sweeping wrought iron staircase. Open-plan living and dining rooms share a wet bar.
A second-floor balcony and ample patio space extend the living space outdoors, where the grounds hold a built-in barbecue and a swimming pool with a spa. Lush landscaping and privacy hedges fill out the 7,800-square-foot lot.
Puig bought the place through a trust four years ago for $1.8 million, records show.
Alexis Nassif of Dilbeck Real Estate was the listing agent, according to the MLS. Arka Aklyan of Arka Realty and Financial Services represented the buyer.
Puig, 27, has hit .262 with nine home runs in 73 games for the Dodgers this year. The Cuban-born player was an all-star in his second season (2014). Last year, he won the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year honor after finishing tied for first among National League right-fielders with 18 defensive runs saved.