MLB All-Star Yonder Alonso takes another swing at selling Miami penthouse

It was checked swing the first go-around, but Yonder Alonso has stepped up to the real estate plate once more. The Cleveland Indians slugger has listed his Miami Beach penthouse condo for $1.995 million.
Set atop the oceanfront MEi Condominium building, the two-bedroom unit offers floor-to-ceiling windows across 1,556 square feet of living space. A sleek, whitewashed open floor plan encompasses a living room and eat-in kitchen with marble floors.
A pair of private terraces, accessed by both bedrooms, take in views of the city and the Atlantic Ocean.
Built in 2008, the complex's amenities include a pool, spa, gym, beach access and concierge services.
Jeffrey Miller of Brown Harris Stevens holds the listing.
Alonso, 31, spent time with the Reds, Padres, Athletics and Mariners before signing a two-year deal worth $16 million last offseason. In 2017, he knocked 22 home runs and 49 RBIs en route to his first All-Star Game appearance.
He bought the place in 2013 for $1.4 million, records show. Two years later, he put it on the market for $2.975 million.
