Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar makes himself at home in Newport Coast

Yunel Escobar, now in his second season with the Angels, has leased a home in a guard-gated Newport Coast community for $14,000 a month.

The Tuscan two-story features a dramatic entry, three fireplaces and French doors that lead to a backyard with mountain and ocean views.

The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house sits behind gates in the Coastal Canyon community of Newport Coast. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Extensively updated, the house has 4,100 square feet of living space that includes a center-island kitchen, living and dining rooms, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Sapele wood floors, Venetian plaster walls and stone details give the interior an exotic vibe.

The master suite is equipped with an adjoining library and a balcony overlooking a saltwater swimming pool and spa. There’s also a separate guest casita.

The house, built in 2000, last changed hands four years ago for $3.2 million, property records show.

Vince Nguyen of Vince International Properties was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Mark Handler of Rodeo Realty represented Escobar.

Escobar, 34, hit .304 across 132 games for the Angels last season, playing exclusively at the hot corner. The Cuban-born player has previously played for the Braves, Blue Jays, Rays and Nationals.

