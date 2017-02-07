International DJ Zane Lowe buys Runyon Canyon home modernized by R.M. Schindler

DJ-producer Zane Lowe has bought a home in a gated Hollywood Hills West enclave for $4.95 million.

Set on more than half an acre, the farmhouse-inspired residence was once owned by Lionel Stander, the radio and film actor who died in 1994. During his ownership, Stander commissioned celebrated architect R.M. Schindler to update the 1908 house in a more modern style.

The 1908 farmhouse in Runyon Canyon was modernized in the 1930s by celebrated architect R.M. Schindler. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The roughly 4,300 square feet of whitewashed living space includes an open-plan kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, a den and an office. Including the guest house, which has its own kitchen, there are four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Large picture windows bring park-like views inside, while wide terraces extend the living space outdoors. A swimming pool and spa, a fireplace, an art studio, lawns and mature landscaping complete the setting.

The house came to market in November for $5 million, records show. It previously changed hands seven years ago for $3.225 million.

Barry Dane of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Jonathan Nash and Stephen Resnick of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, represented the buyer.

The New Zealand-born Lowe, 43, previously hosted shows for MTV Two and BBC Radio 1 for more than a decade. He received a Grammy nomination for his work on British singer Sam Smith’s 2014 album “In The Lonely Hour.”

He currently anchors Beats 1 Radio on iTunes.

