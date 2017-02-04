Contemporary jewel box caters to the Silicon Beach crowd

This polished residence in vibrant and tech-forward Playa Vista was tailored for work and play with such amenities as a creative office, a wine room and several indoor-outdoor spaces.

On the main floor, pocketing glass doors slide to reveal an outdoor theater and built-in barbecue. The top level of the three-story house features its own lounge area and bar that opens to a covered patio.

(Simon Berlyn)

The details

Location: 5904 Village Drive, Playa Vista, 90094

Asking price: Prices starting in the $3,000,000s; specific price upon request

Built: 2016

Builder: Brookfield Residential

House size: 4,494 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms

Features: Open-plan living spaces; wide-plank wood floors; marble countertops and finishes; pocketing glass doors; kitchen with island/bar; master suite with walk-in closet; lounge; entertainer’s loft and covered deck; outdoor kitchen; two-car garage

About the area: In the 90094 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median sales price in December was $954,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 37% decrease in price from the same month the previous year.

Agents: Justin Paul Huchel and Kris Zacuto, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 617-4824 and (310) 702-6299

