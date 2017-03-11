A Brentwood contemporary tailored for bookworms

A pair of noted architectural firms left their marks on this Brentwood Village contemporary, which features gallery walls, vaulted ceilings and meticulously placed skylights and clerestory windows. At the heart of the home, a floating staircase leads up to a lofted library complete with a wall of custom built-ins.

Features include hardwood floors, custom built-ins, two-story great room with fireplace, chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry and a courtyard/patio. (Dan DiNanno) (Dan DiNanno)

The details

Location: 706 S. Westgate Ave., Los Angeles, 90049

Asking price: $2.425 million

Built: 1923

Architects: Chu + Gooding / Artecho

House size: 2,375 square feet, two bedrooms, three bathrooms

Lot size: 4,972 square feet

Features: Vaulted ceilings; gallery walls; hardwood floors; custom built-ins; floating staircase; two-story great room with fireplace; dining room; chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry; loft-style library; courtyard/patio; lush landscaping

About the area: In the 90049 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median sales price in January was $2.995 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 38.1% increase in price over the same month the previous year.

Agent: Bill Coveny, (310) 994-2344, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, 706southwestgate.com

