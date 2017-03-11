A Brentwood contemporary tailored for bookworms

A pair of noted architectural firms left their marks on this Brentwood Village contemporary, which features gallery walls, vaulted ceilings and meticulously placed skylights and clerestory windows. At the heart of the home, a floating staircase leads up to a lofted library complete with a wall of custom built-ins.
The details
Location: 706 S. Westgate Ave., Los Angeles, 90049
Asking price: $2.425 million
Built: 1923
Architects: Chu + Gooding / Artecho
House size: 2,375 square feet, two bedrooms, three bathrooms
Lot size: 4,972 square feet
Features: Vaulted ceilings; gallery walls; hardwood floors; custom built-ins; floating staircase; two-story great room with fireplace; dining room; chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry; loft-style library; courtyard/patio; lush landscaping
About the area: In the 90049 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median sales price in January was $2.995 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 38.1% increase in price over the same month the previous year.
Agent: Bill Coveny, (310) 994-2344, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, 706southwestgate.com
