Home of the Week: Commanding views over Zuma Beach

This Tuscan-inspired contemporary, completed last year, makes the most of ocean views from its 4-plus-acre perch above Malibu’s Zuma Beach. Designed for indoor-outdoor entertaining, the home has bi-folding doors that open to a covered patio and a lighted swimming pool that extends toward the coastline and horizon.
The details
Location: 29917 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, 90265
Asking price: $29 million
Built: 2016
House size: 11,000 square feet, six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms
Lot size: 4.05 acres
Features: Beamed ceilings; stone and hardwood floors; wrought-iron chandeliers; custom steel-framed windows and doors; great room with two fireplaces; center-island kitchen; theater room; game room; wine cellar; outdoor kitchen; swimming pool and spa
About the area: In the 90265 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median sales price in January was $2.8 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 16.8% increase over the same month the previous year.
Agents: Angel Kou and Blair Chang, (424) 230-3700, the Agency
