Home of the Week: Commanding views over Zuma Beach

This Tuscan-inspired contemporary, completed last year, makes the most of ocean views from its 4-plus-acre perch above Malibu’s Zuma Beach. Designed for indoor-outdoor entertaining, the home has bi-folding doors that open to a covered patio and a lighted swimming pool that extends toward the coastline and horizon.

The details

Location: 29917 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, 90265

Asking price: $29 million

Built: 2016

House size: 11,000 square feet, six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Lot size: 4.05 acres

This Tuscan-inspired estate crowns a 4-plus-acre hilltop overlooking the Malibu coastline. (Berlyn Photography) (Berlyn Photography)

Features: Beamed ceilings; stone and hardwood floors; wrought-iron chandeliers; custom steel-framed windows and doors; great room with two fireplaces; center-island kitchen; theater room; game room; wine cellar; outdoor kitchen; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 90265 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median sales price in January was $2.8 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 16.8% increase over the same month the previous year.

Agents: Angel Kou and Blair Chang, (424) 230-3700, the Agency

