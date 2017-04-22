Home of the Week: Grand adobe in Santa Barbara seeks its next patron

The Frederick H. Booth estate, a historic landmark in the foothills of Santa Barbara, centers on a sprawling adobe residence designed by R.M. Ortega and completed in 1939. A matching two-room guesthouse was built in 2008, joining a workshop/garage, a tiled swimming pool, orchards and century-old oaks on the 5.7-acre site.

The details

Location: 105 Ontare Hills Lane, Santa Barbara, 93105

Asking price: $5.95 million

Built: 1939

House size: 5,319 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms (1,321-square-foot guesthouse)

Lot size: 5.7 acres

(Jon Patrick Hyde)

Features: Two-foot-thick adobe walls; beamed ceilings; period fireplaces; French doors; updated kitchen with center island; formal living and dining rooms; den/library; office; swimming pool and spa; citrus/fruit orchard; garden courtyard; native landscaping; mountain to ocean views

About the area: In the 93105 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price in February was $1.05 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 3.4% increase price over the same month the previous year.

Agents: Troy G. Hoidal, (805) 689-6808, Truly Great Homes/Santa Barbara Brokers

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.

Caption Hot Property | Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property | Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property | Dog-friendly spaces Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Hot Property | Pool Trends Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Hot Property | $250-million Bel-Air Spec Mansion Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Caption Hot Property | Floating Staircases Floating staircases can take many forms. Floating staircases can take many forms.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY

Refreshed Venice Craftsman, a surfer's idyll, is move-in ready

Meet a new breed of hipsters: flipsters, millennials who flip homes

Neighborhood Spotlight: San Pedro's working to add leisure to its to-do list