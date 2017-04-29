Pristine Neutra in Nichols Canyon hits the market for the first time

Named the Hendershot Residence for its first owners, this International-style house in leafy Nichols Canyon was designed by Richard Neutra and later expanded by his son, Dion Neutra.

The modernist architect used walls of floor-to-ceiling glass to bring in views of the multilevel home’s natural setting: a peaceful stream set amid mature trees and foliage. In the lower-level living room, a trap door with an extending staircase leads to the art studio of late Japanese American painter Harumi Hendershot.

The details

Location: 2866 Westbrook Ave., Los Angeles, 90046

Asking price: $1.995 million

Built: 1962

Architects: Richard Neutra; Dion Neutra (addition)

House size: 2,600 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Lot size: 5,496 square feet

Set in Nichols Canyon, the Hendershot Residence is three bedrooms and two bathrooms. (Marco Franchina) (Marco Franchina)

Features: Courtyard entry; detached garage; walls of floor-to-ceiling glass; hardwood floors; floating stairs; original built-ins; two living rooms with fireplaces; period kitchen; art studio/writer’s retreat; multiple terraces; forest-like landscaping with natural brook and bridge

About the area: In the 90046 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median sales price in February was $1.293 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 22.8% decrease in price from the same month the previous year.

Agents: Ron Papile, (818) 415-7966, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

