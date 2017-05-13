Home of the Week: A post-and-beam beauty in Pasadena

Framed by a backdrop of the San Gabriel Mountains, this 1970s house in Pasadena is a prime example of the post-and-beam style. A long hedged driveway leads to a motor court and the home’s wooden double door. Inside, the interiors are like a museum for a not-so-distance past.
The kitchen was recently redesigned by architect Barbara Bestor to be entertainer-friendly. The master wing also has been remodeled; the remaining bedrooms have been restored to retain their original architecture.
Walls of glass and oversized clerestory windows create a unified and well-proportioned appearance from the outside, where there are a swimming pool and surrounding deck.
The details
Location: 1615 Hastings Ranch Drive, Pasadena 91107
Asking price: $1.899 million
Year built: 1971
Architect: Thomas A. Dismukes
House size: 2,460 square feet, four bedrooms, two bathrooms
Lot size: 13,080 square feet
Features: Living room fireplace, dining room, wooden ceilings, patio, swimming pool, gardens
About the area: In the 91107 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median sales price in March was $839,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 1.3% decrease in price from the same month the previous year.
Agent: Jennifer Parker-Stanton, (323) 351-3278, Deasy/Penner & Partners
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.
Twitter: @laurenebeale
More Hot Property:
Wyoming ranch once owned by 'Gunsmoke' writer Ron Bishop seeks $8 million
Legendary composer Burt Bacharach lists updated town home in Solana Beach
‘Breaking Bad’ producer Michelle MacLaren parts with rustic Nichols Canyon home