Home of the Week: A post-and-beam beauty in Pasadena

Framed by a backdrop of the San Gabriel Mountains, this 1970s house in Pasadena is a prime example of the post-and-beam style. A long hedged driveway leads to a motor court and the home’s wooden double door. Inside, the interiors are like a museum for a not-so-distance past.

The kitchen was recently redesigned by architect Barbara Bestor to be entertainer-friendly. The master wing also has been remodeled; the remaining bedrooms have been restored to retain their original architecture.

Walls of glass and oversized clerestory windows create a unified and well-proportioned appearance from the outside, where there are a swimming pool and surrounding deck.

The details

Location: 1615 Hastings Ranch Drive, Pasadena 91107

Asking price: $1.899 million

Year built: 1971

Architect: Thomas A. Dismukes

House size: 2,460 square feet, four bedrooms, two bathrooms

(Cameron Carothers)

Lot size: 13,080 square feet

Features: Living room fireplace, dining room, wooden ceilings, patio, swimming pool, gardens

About the area: In the 91107 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median sales price in March was $839,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 1.3% decrease in price from the same month the previous year.

Agent: Jennifer Parker-Stanton, (323) 351-3278, Deasy/Penner & Partners

