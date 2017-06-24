Home of the Week: Marina del Rey redo is party-ready from top to bottom

Tucked within a garden courtyard, this remodeled three-story in Marina del Rey takes entertaining to new heights, with a penthouse-level bar room that opens to an ocean-view deck space. Scaled formal rooms, a media room with a wet bar and an elevator keep the party lit on all floors.

The details

Location: 134 Channel Pointe Mall, Marina del Rey, 90292

Asking price: $3.799 million

Built: 2002

House size: 5,051 square feet, four bedrooms, 5.25 bathrooms

(Sean Gordon)

Lot size: 3,149 square feet

Features: Decorative tile work; French-cut oak floors; pivoting walnut entry door; living room with stone fireplace; center-island kitchen; media room; top-floor bar area; rooftop deck; terrace balconies; garden courtyard; ocean/harbor views

About the area: In the 90292 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median sales price in May was $2.96 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 125.8% increase in price over the same month the previous year.

Agents: Gary Gold, (310) 741-0505, Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY

1906 Craftsman makes a pointed statement in South Pasadena

Actor Zachary Levi lists his Studio City home with major curb appeal

Matthew Perry puts his sexy Bird Streets pad on the market for $13.5 million