Home of the Week: Marina del Rey redo is party-ready from top to bottom

Tucked within a garden courtyard, this remodeled three-story in Marina del Rey takes entertaining to new heights, with a penthouse-level bar room that opens to an ocean-view deck space. Scaled formal rooms, a media room with a wet bar and an elevator keep the party lit on all floors.
The details
Location: 134 Channel Pointe Mall, Marina del Rey, 90292
Asking price: $3.799 million
Built: 2002
House size: 5,051 square feet, four bedrooms, 5.25 bathrooms
Lot size: 3,149 square feet
Features: Decorative tile work; French-cut oak floors; pivoting walnut entry door; living room with stone fireplace; center-island kitchen; media room; top-floor bar area; rooftop deck; terrace balconies; garden courtyard; ocean/harbor views
About the area: In the 90292 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median sales price in May was $2.96 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 125.8% increase in price over the same month the previous year.
Agents: Gary Gold, (310) 741-0505, Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate
