Home of the Week: At the intersection of art and architecture in Montecito

Neal J. Leitereg
Perched atop a knoll in Montecito, this bold contemporary was designed to showcase an extensive art collection. A mix of natural stone and wood materials give the interior of the home an elemental tone; an abundance of clerestories and windows provide natural lighting for the gallery walls. Modern sculptures punctuate nearly 2 acres of grounds, which center on views of the ocean and Channel Islands.

The details

Location: 350 Ortega Ridge Road, Montecito, 93108

Asking price: $12.5 million

Built: 2002

House size: 4,600 square feet, three bedrooms, six bathrooms

Lot size: 1.87 acres

Features: Stone flooring; wood-paneled ceilings; gallery walls; walls of windows and clerestories; chef’s kitchen with breakfast area; formal living and dining rooms; theater with wet bar; ground-floor master suite; terrace/patios; infinity-edge swimming pool; formal landscaping; statuaries

About the area: In the 93108 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median sales price in May was $2.868 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 31.7% increase in price over the same month the previous year.

Agents: Randy Solakian, (805) 565-2208, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

