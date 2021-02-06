Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Home of the Week: A Tuscan-inspired retreat in the Palisades

Designed by Marc Appleton, the 7,535-square-foot villa in the Riviera boasts a 30-foot foyer, 3,000-bottle wine cellar and leafy outdoor spaces.  (Juwan Li)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Every space makes a statement in this modern villa — whether it’s the 30-foot foyer, the 3,000-bottle wine cellar or even the hallways lined with stone columns and arched ceilings. Designed by Marc Appleton, the Tuscan-inspired spot sits on half an acre in the Riviera, a country club community with residents including Matt Damon, J.J. Abrams and Adam Levine. Out back, the L-shaped abode frames a leafy backyard with a swimming pool, spa and two fireplaces.

The details

Location: 1571 N. San Remo Drive, Pacific Palisades, 90272

Asking price: $12.3 million

Year built: 2005

Living area: 7,535 square feet with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms on a 0.5-acre lot

Features: Courtyard entry; foyer with grand staircase; beamed ceilings; living room with stone fireplace; library; formal dining room; movie theater; 1,000-square-foot primary suite; column-lined loggia; covered dining patio

About the area: In the 90272 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $2.578 million, down 37.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Aaron Kirman and Dalton Gomez of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass, (424) 249-7162

Starting in early February, Home of the Week will no longer be produced as a weekly feature by Times journalists. However, we’re still on the hunt for distinctive listings across Southern California — homes with great bones, interesting backstories or other unique elements that set them apart. To submit a property, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

