A Beverly Hills estate where some Hollywood stars were wed

Antique fireplaces, herringbone-patterned floors and a circular dining solarium are among the features at this Beverly Hills residence, once home to actress Ann Rutherford and her husband, “Batman” TV show producer William Dozier.

During their decades of ownership, Rutherford and Dozier played host to numerous weddings at the French Revival-style house, which they affectionately named Greenway Chapel. Jack Jones, Jill St. John, Tammy Grimes and Jeremy Slate were among the Hollywood stars married on the grounds.

The details

Location: 826 Greenway Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $39.9 million

Built: 1938

Architect: H. Reisenberg

Builder: E.P. Dentzel

House size: 11,700 square feet, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms

(Jim Bartsch)

Lot size: 26,735 square feet

Features: Herringbone-patterned and inlaid wood floors; antique fireplaces with marble hearths; picture windows; scaled formal rooms; formal entry with sweeping staircase; circular parlor; dining solarium; wood-paneled study/den; circular swimming pool; pool house; formal landscaping

About the area: In 90210 ZIP Code, based on 32 sales, the median sales price in July was $3.425 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 40.4% decrease in median sales price year over year.

Agents: Linda May, (310) 492-0735, Hilton & Hyland; Kurt Rappaport, (310) 860-8889, Westside Estate Agency; and Drew Fenton, (310) 858-5474, Hilton & Hyland

