Former Greta Garbo estate in Beverly Crest lists for $12 million

The hillside home built for Greta Garbo in 1937 still features the curvy lines that it showcased during her stay.
Built for Greta Garbo in 1937 and updated since, the hillside home still features the curvy lines that it showcased during her stay.
(Charmaine David Photography)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Greta Garbo was one of the biggest stars in silver screen history, and during her time in Hollywood she compiled an impressive collection of homes across Southern California, including a Malibu beach house and a Colonial-style spot in Brentwood.

Another of her former homes, a custom estate in the hills of Beverly Crest, just surfaced for sale at $12 million.

The hillside house was built for Garbo in 1937, two years before her Oscar-nominated performance in the comedy film “Ninotchka.” The reclusive actress sought privacy at the time, so the architect sacrificed views in favor of small windows and towering adobe walls, according to Elle Décor.

1/11
1/11
The entry.  (Charmaine David Photography)
2/11
2/11
The kitchen.  (Charmaine David Photography)
3/11
3/11
The dining room.  (Charmaine David Photography)
4/11
4/11
The living room.  (Charmaine David Photography)
5/11
5/11
The bedroom.  (Charmaine David Photography)
6/11
6/11
The deck.  (Charmaine David Photography)
7/11
7/11
The second-story terrace.  (Charmaine David Photography)
8/11
8/11
The pool.  (Charmaine David Photography)
9/11
9/11
The lawn.  (Charmaine David Photography)
10/11
10/11
Aerial view of the home.  (Charmaine David Photography)
11/11
11/11
The exterior.  (Charmaine David Photography)

Seven decades later, the place was reimagined by interior designer Nicole Sassaman, who took the near-derelict residence and kept its curvy lines while adding bigger windows, glass walls and an infinity pool out back. She also tacked on a second story, doubling the square footage.

Today, the home holds six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms across 4,675 square feet, including a primary suite with Garbo’s original fireplace. Wood and stone combine in the common spaces, which include an open-concept living room, kitchen with tiered island and multiple dining areas.

Wood decks run along the side of the home, and out back, a second-story terrace takes in views of the grassy backyard and the canyons below.

A native of Sweden, Garbo starred in both silent and sound films with iconic roles in “Ninotchka,” “Camille,” “Queen Christie” and “Mata Hari.” She racked up three Academy Award nominations before retiring at the relatively young age of 35, and in 1954, she received an honorary Academy Award.

Mark Mintz of Compass holds the listing.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

