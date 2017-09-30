Culinary command center takes center stage in fresh Beverly Crest contemporary

An elevated chef’s kitchen creates a focal point in the main living area of this fresh contemporary residence in Beverly Crest. The culinary hub — outfitted with European cabinetry, quartzite countertops and high-end appliances — was created during a recent renovation of the home, which was originally built for an architect. A 1,850-square-foot rooftop deck is among other new additions.
The details
Location: 2376 Kimridge Road, Beverly Hills, 90210
Asking price: $4.5 million
Built: 1991 (renovated in 2017)
House size: 4,552 square feet, four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 0.34 acres
Features: 14-foot ceilings; wide-plank hardwood floors; open-plan living/dining room with fireplace; Bauformat-designed chef’s kitchen; office/den; two master suites; 1,850-square-foot rooftop patio; canyon/treetop views
About the area: In 90210 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median sales price in August was $3.6 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 2.1% increase in median sales price year over year.
Agents: Markus Canter and Christie St. James, (310) 704-4248, St. James + Canter / Berkshire Hathaway
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Pop superstar Katy Perry lists her Hollywood Hills compound for $9.45 million
Luxury ‘agrihood’ community on the Monterey Peninsula seeks a batch of buyers
Donald Abbey’s Bradbury estate, once listed for $78.8 million, sells for $24.4 million