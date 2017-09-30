Culinary command center takes center stage in fresh Beverly Crest contemporary

An elevated chef’s kitchen creates a focal point in the main living area of this fresh contemporary residence in Beverly Crest. The culinary hub — outfitted with European cabinetry, quartzite countertops and high-end appliances — was created during a recent renovation of the home, which was originally built for an architect. A 1,850-square-foot rooftop deck is among other new additions.

The details

Location: 2376 Kimridge Road, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $4.5 million

Built: 1991 (renovated in 2017)

House size: 4,552 square feet, four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

(Sean Garrison)

Lot size: 0.34 acres

Features: 14-foot ceilings; wide-plank hardwood floors; open-plan living/dining room with fireplace; Bauformat-designed chef’s kitchen; office/den; two master suites; 1,850-square-foot rooftop patio; canyon/treetop views

About the area: In 90210 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median sales price in August was $3.6 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 2.1% increase in median sales price year over year.

Agents: Markus Canter and Christie St. James, (310) 704-4248, St. James + Canter / Berkshire Hathaway

