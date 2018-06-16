Home of the Week: Wallace Neff-designed classic was a personal project

This landmark estate near the Huntington Library in San Marino was designed by Wallace Neff, an architect to the stars during Hollywood’s Golden Age, as his personal residence.
Drawing from Italian Lombard vernacular, the 1928 home displays such handsome details as carved-wood doors and ceilings, iron sconces and segmental arches. In the formal living room, which sits beneath soaring groin-vault ceilings, the chandelier and oversized fireplace are among features original to the home.
The details
Location: 1883 Orlando Road, San Marino, 91108
Asking price: $11.8 million
Year built: 1928
House size: 10,324 square feet, seven bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 0.77 acre
Features: Saltillo tile; groin-vault ceilings; iron wall sconces; carved-wood ceilings; four fireplaces; grand entry with tiled staircase and wet bar; office/library; eat-in kitchen; game/media room; loggia; terrace balconies; side courtyard with fountain and swimming pool; paddle/tennis court; rose gardens; motor court
About the area: In the 91108 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $1.965 million, up 17% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Brent and Linda Chang, the Chang Group with Compass, (626) 487-8100
