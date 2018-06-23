Home of the Week: Bel-Air mansion bathes its amenities in opulence

Found in Bel-Air, this Mediterranean compound sports a lavish look reminiscent of Old Hollywood. Things quickly modernize inside, where a palatial 20,000-square-foot entertainment area flaunts a luxurious lineup of amenities.
An indoor pool and spa kick things off, and surrounding columns frame poolside lounges, a massage room and sauna. The resort-like aesthetic flows into the spacious wine cellar, which comes complete with a wet bar, and elsewhere, a pink and blue bowling alley provides a place for play.
The details
Location: 277 St. Pierre Road, Los Angeles, 90077
Asking price: $49.9 million
Year built: 1927
Interior size: 36,000 square feet, eight bedrooms, 20 bathrooms
Lot size: 1.1 acre
Features: Gated grounds; vaulted entry with sweeping staircase; coffered ceilings; wrought-iron rails; double-island kitchen; two-lane bowling alley; indoor pool and spa; massage room; sauna; gym; wine cellar; guesthouse; courtyard with fountain; second-story terraces with canyon views; outdoor kitchen; racquetball court
About the area: In the 90077 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $2.754 million, up 49.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Joyce Rey, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, (310) 285-7529; Aaron Kirkman, Pacific Union International, (424) 249-7162; Marco Naggar, Pacific Union International, (310) 717-5067
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.