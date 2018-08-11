Home of the Week: Boutique penthouse in Westwood has plenty of perks

Floor-to-ceiling windows and organic materials bring a sophisticated tone to this penthouse overlooking the bustling Wilshire Corridor in Westwood.
The three-bedroom residence is the crown jewel at the Liddell building, a new boutique collection of 56 condominiums that feature communal areas done by interior designer Jamie Bush. The common rooms include an oak-clad wine and tasting room and the skydeck, a rooftop gathering spot dressed to the nines.
The details
Location: 10777 Wilshire Blvd., Unit 701, Los Angeles, 90024
Asking price: $4.288 million
Built: 2018
Total size: 2,704 square feet, three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
Features: Vaulted ceilings; open-plan living space; wide-plank white oak flooring; floor-to-ceiling windows; European-inspired kitchen with island; office; master suite with walk-in closet/dressing room; two covered parking spaces
Building amenities: Lounge with marble bar; wine room for private tastings/storage; garden lounge with adjoining dining room and catering kitchen; gym; skydeck; concierge services; valet
About the area: In the 90024 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median sales price for condominiums in June was $965,000, an 11.4% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Don Heller, (424) 400-5920, the Agency
