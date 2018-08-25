Home of the Week: Studio City pad is a bright design in a low-key package

A wooden privacy wall and accent siding pop against the charcoal-hued exterior of this remodeled and expanded Studio City house, giving it a contemporary twist on the outside.
Beyond a pivoting 5-foot-wide front door, the home’s living spaces belie the subdued exterior. Custom fixtures and high ceilings keep the open-space interior light and bright throughout. Fleetwood pocket doors open to a revamped backyard for indoor-outdoor living.
The details
Location: 3617 Bellfield Way, Studio City, 91604
Asking price: $2.895 million
Year built: 1964
Total size: 3,955 square feet, five bedrooms, 5.25 bathrooms
Lot size: 0.27 acre
Features: Open-plan living space; wide-plank hardwood floors; modern fixtures/chandeliers; Fleetwood glass walls; living room with fireplace feature; center-island kitchen; glass-encased wine storage; dining room; new swimming pool and spa; outdoor kitchen
About the area: In the 91604 ZIP Code, based on 32 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $1.405 million, a 9.01% increase over the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Keith J. Fisher, (818) 528-3200, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Calif. Properties
