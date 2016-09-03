L.A. Clippers star Chris Paul looks for a big score in Bel-Air

As kickoff to NBA training camp approaches, Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul is looking to wrap up a little business away from the court, listing his home in Bel-Air for sale at $11.495 million.

That might have some wondering about the perennial’s all-star’s future with the team, but it’s safe to say that Paul is simply changing L.A. neighborhoods. Last year, he bought an estate on 2 acres in a gated Calabasas community for $8.995 million. He also owns a home in Woodland Hills.

As for his Bel-Air digs, the eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion was formerly owned by Avril Lavigne. Paul bought the property from the singer-songwriter more than 4.5 years ago, roughly one month removed from the trade that sent him from New Orleans to L.A., for $8.495 million.

Found within the confines of guard-gated Bel-Air Crest, the two-story Mediterranean sits on half an acre and is obscured on either side by fences and tall privacy hedges. Views from the property take in the surrounding canyon and reservoir.

The Mediterranean estate on half an acre in Bel-Air was formerly owned by singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne. (belaircrestmansion.com) (belaircrestmansion.com)

Updated during Paul’s ownership, the 12,184 square feet of living space has a clean look with herringbone wood floors, modern fixtures and white gallery walls. Telescoping walls of glass bring the outdoors inside.

Amenities of note include a 12-seat home theater, a billiards room, a gym with a sauna and a 500-bottle wine cellar. An elevator and a central staircase wrapped in decorative ironwork connect each floor.

A chef’s kitchen boasts dark cabinetry and two islands — enough room for hosting the Clippers’ starting five. Upstairs, the master retreat offers the getaway package, with a kitchenette, a fireplace and a balcony overlooking the grounds. A soaking tub in the master bath catches the eye with an unusual checkerboard tile surround.

Rolling lawns, covered patios and a swimming pool and spa fill the grounds. A garage situated beneath the home holds as many as 10 cars.

Ikem Chukumerije of Westside Premier Estates holds the listing.

Paul, 31, averaged 19.5 points and 10 assists for the Clippers last season, his fifth with the team. The former first-round pick out of Wake Forest made his ninth consecutive All-Star team last year.

News flash in Brentwood

“Today” show anchor Natalie Morales has made some news of her own, buying a newly built home in Brentwood for $6.8 million.

Tucked behind privacy gates, the East Coast-inspired house has a traditional yet contemporary vibe, with French iron doors, elegant fixtures and light wood floors. Gray-painted brickwork and crisp white siding provide a visual contrast to the exterior.

Within the 7,020 square feet of refined space are a two-story entry, a living room with a fireplace, a blue-hued library/den with built-in bookshelves and a chef’s kitchen with an oversized island. A wine wall set within tempered glass sits off the formal dining room.

The East Coast-inspired home in Brentwood has six bedrooms and 5.25 bathrooms in 7,020 square feet of living space. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Upstairs, the master suite has a fireplace, a boutique-inspired closet and a balcony that overlooks the grounds. There are six bedrooms and 5.25 bathrooms in all.

Bi-folding doors open to a terrace patio with an outdoor fireplace and an alfresco dining area. Lawns, hedges and a rectangular swimming pool and spa complete the roughly quarter-acre setting.

The property came up for sale in June for $6.795 million, records show. It previously changed hands a year ago for $2.7 million.

Myra Nourmand and Lobat Ghodoushim of Nourmand & Associates Beverly Hills were the listing agents. Hugh Evans of Partners Trust represented Morales.

The 44-year-old Morales announced in May that she was moving to L.A. to be the West Coast anchor for the NBC morning show as well as co-host of “Access Hollywood” and “Access Hollywood Live.” She also appears as a correspondent on “Dateline NBC” and “NBC Nightly News.”

Her longtime home in Hoboken, N.J., came on the market in June for $3.1 million and is currently pending sale.

Rocking out to a new price

Top-hat-wearing rocker Slash is, once again, swinging his ax away from the stage.

The guitarist of Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver fame has trimmed the price of his home in gated Mulholland Estates to $9.499 million, down from $10.495 million earlier this year. The house had been off the market for about a month and is now being relisted with Jordan Cohen of Re/Max Olson Associates.

The Mediterranean villa, built in 2005, has been dressed down this time around. Gone from the 11,000 square feet of interiors are the pirate ship-shaped chandeliers, gothic fixtures and cheetah-print carpet. The formal dining room retains its walls of antique mirrors, but a neutral paint tone has replaced the previous plastered blue hue.

The Mediterranean villa in gated Mulholland Estates sits on about half an acre with a swimming pool, an organic garden and a beach volleyball court. (Jeff Elson) (Jeff Elson)

Other living areas include a chef’s kitchen with a pair of stone-topped islands, a family room with a curved wet bar, an office/den and a master suite complete with a stone fireplace. There are seven bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in all.

Despite the changes, there’s at least one room still fit for a rock star: A lower-level lounge — styled with black carpeting and a wallpaper of patterned skulls — has a DJ booth, a soundproof recording studio, a screening room and custom LED lighting. There’s even a steel pole for dancing.

Outdoors, grounds of about half an acre are prime for entertaining, with a covered loggia, a fireplace, a built-in barbecue and a swimming pool and spa. A skateboard halfpipe has been replaced with a beach volleyball court.

The 51-year-old Slash was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Guns N’ Roses in 2012. He reunited with original bandmates Axl Rose and Duff McKagan for a reunion tour, which concluded its second leg this week.

He bought the house seven years ago for $7.3 million, records show.

