L.A. Clippers star Chris Paul looks for a big score in Bel-Air

As kickoff to NBA training camp approaches, Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul is looking to wrap up a little business away from the court, listing his home in Bel-Air for sale at $11.495 million.
That might have some wondering about the perennial’s all-star’s future with the team, but it’s safe to say that Paul is simply changing L.A. neighborhoods. Last year, he bought an estate on 2 acres in a gated Calabasas community for $8.995 million. He also owns a home in Woodland Hills.
As for his Bel-Air digs, the eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion was formerly owned by Avril Lavigne. Paul bought the property from the singer-songwriter more than 4.5 years ago, roughly one month removed from the trade that sent him from New Orleans to L.A., for $8.495 million.
Found within the confines of guard-gated Bel-Air Crest, the two-story Mediterranean sits on half an acre and is obscured on either side by fences and tall privacy hedges. Views from the property take in the surrounding canyon and reservoir.
Updated during Paul’s ownership, the 12,184 square feet of living space has a clean look with herringbone wood floors, modern fixtures and white gallery walls. Telescoping walls of glass bring the outdoors inside.
Amenities of note include a 12-seat home theater, a billiards room, a gym with a sauna and a 500-bottle wine cellar. An elevator and a central staircase wrapped in decorative ironwork connect each floor.
A chef’s kitchen boasts dark cabinetry and two islands — enough room for hosting the Clippers’ starting five. Upstairs, the master retreat offers the getaway package, with a kitchenette, a fireplace and a balcony overlooking the grounds. A soaking tub in the master bath catches the eye with an unusual checkerboard tile surround.
Rolling lawns, covered patios and a swimming pool and spa fill the grounds. A garage situated beneath the home holds as many as 10 cars.
Stunning photos, celebrity homes: Get the free weekly Hot Property newsletter »
Ikem Chukumerije of Westside Premier Estates holds the listing.
Paul, 31, averaged 19.5 points and 10 assists for the Clippers last season, his fifth with the team. The former first-round pick out of Wake Forest made his ninth consecutive All-Star team last year.
News flash in Brentwood
“Today” show anchor Natalie Morales has made some news of her own, buying a newly built home in Brentwood for $6.8 million.
Tucked behind privacy gates, the East Coast-inspired house has a traditional yet contemporary vibe, with French iron doors, elegant fixtures and light wood floors. Gray-painted brickwork and crisp white siding provide a visual contrast to the exterior.
Within the 7,020 square feet of refined space are a two-story entry, a living room with a fireplace, a blue-hued library/den with built-in bookshelves and a chef’s kitchen with an oversized island. A wine wall set within tempered glass sits off the formal dining room.
Upstairs, the master suite has a fireplace, a boutique-inspired closet and a balcony that overlooks the grounds. There are six bedrooms and 5.25 bathrooms in all.
Bi-folding doors open to a terrace patio with an outdoor fireplace and an alfresco dining area. Lawns, hedges and a rectangular swimming pool and spa complete the roughly quarter-acre setting.
The property came up for sale in June for $6.795 million, records show. It previously changed hands a year ago for $2.7 million.
Myra Nourmand and Lobat Ghodoushim of Nourmand & Associates Beverly Hills were the listing agents. Hugh Evans of Partners Trust represented Morales.
The 44-year-old Morales announced in May that she was moving to L.A. to be the West Coast anchor for the NBC morning show as well as co-host of “Access Hollywood” and “Access Hollywood Live.” She also appears as a correspondent on “Dateline NBC” and “NBC Nightly News.”
Her longtime home in Hoboken, N.J., came on the market in June for $3.1 million and is currently pending sale.
Rocking out to a new price
Top-hat-wearing rocker Slash is, once again, swinging his ax away from the stage.
The guitarist of Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver fame has trimmed the price of his home in gated Mulholland Estates to $9.499 million, down from $10.495 million earlier this year. The house had been off the market for about a month and is now being relisted with Jordan Cohen of Re/Max Olson Associates.
The Mediterranean villa, built in 2005, has been dressed down this time around. Gone from the 11,000 square feet of interiors are the pirate ship-shaped chandeliers, gothic fixtures and cheetah-print carpet. The formal dining room retains its walls of antique mirrors, but a neutral paint tone has replaced the previous plastered blue hue.
Other living areas include a chef’s kitchen with a pair of stone-topped islands, a family room with a curved wet bar, an office/den and a master suite complete with a stone fireplace. There are seven bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in all.
Despite the changes, there’s at least one room still fit for a rock star: A lower-level lounge — styled with black carpeting and a wallpaper of patterned skulls — has a DJ booth, a soundproof recording studio, a screening room and custom LED lighting. There’s even a steel pole for dancing.
Outdoors, grounds of about half an acre are prime for entertaining, with a covered loggia, a fireplace, a built-in barbecue and a swimming pool and spa. A skateboard halfpipe has been replaced with a beach volleyball court.
The 51-year-old Slash was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Guns N’ Roses in 2012. He reunited with original bandmates Axl Rose and Duff McKagan for a reunion tour, which concluded its second leg this week.
He bought the house seven years ago for $7.3 million, records show.
A sale by design
A home buyer apparently liked what he saw in Barbara Barry’s personal collection. The renowned designer has sold her Beverly Hills home of nearly a decade and its custom furnishings for a combined $7.85 million.
The villa-style home, obscured from the street by gates and hedges, came to market in May and was offered unfurnished for $6.995 million or with custom pieces and furnishings from Barry’s licensed collections for $7.995 million.
Barry, who formed Barbara Barry Inc. in 1985, previously used the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home as a showcase for her signature touches. Refined interiors display layers of pale colors, subtle textures, moldings and thoughtful decorations throughout the 5,000 square feet of living space. In certain areas, the furniture was designed specifically for the space.
Among the common areas is a circular foyer that opens to a formal dining room and an adjacent living room. A family room, a library and a chef’s kitchen with a marble-topped island are also on the main floor.
Upstairs, the master suite is composed of a marble fireplace, an office and a bathroom that overlooks the grounds. During her ownership, Barry had one wall in the master bedroom pulled forward to build a hidden walk-in closet.
Outdoors, formal landscaping, trees and hedges provide a green backdrop for small sitting areas, patios and an oval swimming pool. A motor court and a two-car garage front the house.
Thomas Glabman of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, and Ernie Carswell of Teles Properties held the listing. Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer, a California-based limited liability company.
Property records obtained by The Times show that taxes for the property will be mailed to the Las Vegas home of Robert Goldstein. Goldstein, 61, has been the president and chief operating officer of the Las Vegas Sands Corp. since late 2014 and previously held similar titles at the Venetian Resort-Hotel-Casino.
The purchase price for the home was $7 million, and $850,000 was paid for the furnishings. Barry bought the house nine years ago for $5.44 million.
He’s found a new playing field
Robert Quinn, the Pro Bowl pass rusher for the Los Angeles Rams, has locked down a spot away from the field, buying a newly built house in a gated Agoura Hills enclave for $4.25 million.
Sitting on more than three-quarters of an acre, the modern Mediterranean-style home is amped up with a range of amenities. There’s a saltwater swimming pool and spa, a custom theater with soundproof walls and a 770-bottle wine vault set within a wall of glass. A custom media/family room has an 80-inch flat-screen TV, built-in surround sound and a wet bar.
Entered through a two-story foyer, the 7,200-square-foot living space is decked out with such high-end finishes as white quartzite walls, modern fixtures and tile accents. A great room with a marble-clad fireplace sits beneath 24-foot ceilings.
An oversize master suite, with a custom wall fireplace and his-and-hers closets, has a private balcony that overlooks the canyons and grounds. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms in all.
Outdoors, a cabana with a fireplace sits adjacent to the pool. There’s also a pair of two-car garages.
The house came to market in March for $5 million and was more recently listed for $4.5 million, records show. The property changed hands three years ago for $895,000.
Francesca Minea-Grigore and Peter Miller of Keller Williams Encino-Sherman Oaks were the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Theana “Lia” Vasdekis of Partners Trust Beverly Hills represented Quinn.
Quinn, 26, has racked up 50 sacks across five seasons with the Rams, making two Pro Bowl teams. Among the highest paid players on the team, the defensive end is entering the third year of a six-year, $65.6-million contract he signed in 2014.
Twitter: @NJLeitereg