Actress-singer Mandy Moore goes midcentury in Pasadena

Actress and singer Mandy Moore, who last year sold her home in Los Feliz, has recast herself as a Pasadena resident. She’s bought a home in the Linda Vista area for about $2.56 million, according to sources not publicly authorized to comment on the sale.

Designed by noted architect Harold Zook, the midcentury-modern-style house sits on a hilltop lot of more than an acre, with panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valley floor.

The flat-roofed house, built in 1950, boasts such details as tile and wood floors, a centerpiece fireplace in the living room and an updated kitchen with an island and built-in wine storage. Floor-to-ceiling windows open to various patios and pristine garden spaces; skylights bring natural light indoors.

Other living spaces include a family room with a wall of built-ins, an office-den, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. French doors topped with clerestory windows surround a round breakfast nook.

A swimming pool and spa complete the grounds.

Alphonso Lascano & Bjorn Farrugia from Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, were the listing agents. Ryan Judd of Compass represented Moore, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Moore, 32, currently stars in the NBC series “This Is Us.” Among her other credits are “Dr. Dolittle 2” (2001), “A Walk to Remember” (2002) and “Love, Wedding, Marriage” (2011).

She has released six studio albums as a singer, most recently “Amanda Leigh” in 2009.

A whisperer listing in Studio City

Dog activist, behaviorist and television personality Cesar Millan has put his house in Studio City on the market for slightly under $1.8 million. That’s about $175,000 less than his asking price from two years ago, records show.

Built in 2012, the traditional-style home includes a living room with a fireplace, a coffered-ceiling dining room, a loft, five bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms. The chef’s kitchen invites sitting and staying, with an oversized island/bar and an adjoining breakfast nook. Custom cabinetry provides plenty of space for treats.

The master suite features two walk-in closets and a two-sided fireplace shared by the bathroom and sitting room. A private balcony overlooks the grounds.

Bi-folding doors off the family room open to a covered patio with a fireplace feature. Lawns, citrus trees and a swimming pool with a spa fill out the backyard. A modern fountain feature sits off the driveway.

Lisa Gaber of L.A. Property Investment is the listing agent. The exact asking price is $1,799,999.

Millan, 47, gained fame as the self-taught dog-training star of the show “Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan,” which aired from 2004 to 2012. He currently hosts and produces the series “Cesar 911” on Nat Geo Wild.

He bought the house five years ago for $1.625 million, public records show.

Swimmer takes a metered approach

Ian Thorpe, the Olympic freestyle champion known as the Thorpedo, may not have set a record for a speedy sale, but he did sell his home in the Laurel Canyon area of Hollywood Hills for its asking price of $950,000.

The hillside home, which sold in 55 days, was built in 1961 and was first owned by actor John Compton, who appeared in such films as “Mildred Pierce” and “The D.A.’s Man.” Among other former owners is celebrity publicist Elliot Mintz, whose clients have included such mega music stars as John Lennon, Diana Ross and Bob Dylan.

The rustic post-and-beam hideaway has 960 square feet of living space — it could easily fit in an Olympic-size swimming pool. An updated kitchen with white subway tile, an open living room, a wood-paneled office, two bedrooms and two bathrooms are within the tidy space. Walls of glass look out onto an arch-topped balcony and the canyon below.

A large deck has a trellis-topped dining area and a wet bar. There’s another deck reached by a wooden staircase.

Thorpe, 34, bought the house a decade ago for $879,000, records show. One of Australia’s most decorated athletes, he won a combined five gold medals at the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games.

Denise Hamilton of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Eileen Walsh of Keller Williams Larchmont represented the buyer.

Ending a scene in Brentwood

An estate where late television actress Patricia Barry made her home for decades has come on the market in Brentwood for $10.495 million.

Barry bought the property in 1969 for $111,700 and commissioned a renovation that updated the 1937 home in the Southern Colonial style. A two-story colonnade with a brick portico were among additions made to the front facade.

Beyond the front door, some 4,330 square feet of interior space opens to a foyer with black-and-white checkerboard tile. A formal living room, a study with a fireplace, a sunroom and a wood-paneled bar room are among the common areas. Five bedrooms and five bathrooms include separate maid’s quarters and a master suite that overlooks the backyard.

Outside, brick steps lead down to a vast swath of yard that ends at the swimming pool. Mature trees and hedges dot the perimeter of the roughly three-quarter-acre grounds.

Paul Czako of Gussman Czako Estates is the listing agent.

Barry, who died last year at 93, got her big Hollywood break in the 1940s when she won a Rita Hayworth look-alike contest. She would go on to appear in scores of television shows, including “Twilight Zone,” “Harris Against the World” and “Days of Our Lives.” She also appeared in such films as “Send Me No Flowers” (1964) and “Sea of Love” (1989).

Another roster move for Lakers VP

Los Angeles Lakers executive and co-owner Jim Buss has added another piece to his personal roster, buying an ocean-view spot in Dana Point for $2.915 million.

The approximately quarter-acre lot sits behind gates at the Strand at Headlands, a development of custom homes and sites above the beach in Dana Point. The property adjoins a half-acre lot that is also owned by the Lakers vice president of basketball operations, public records show.

In 2013, Buss paid more than $13.5 million for four home sites in the community. Among them were two to-be-completed Mediterranean-style homes, one of which was briefly on the market in 2015 for $5.995 million.

Also purchased by Buss four years ago was a three-bedroom condo at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live for $4.05 million. The approximately 4,300-square-foot corner unit, which features Swarovski chandeliers and city-to-ocean views, came up for sale last year and currently lists for $8.3 million.

Buss, 57, is the son of the late businessman and Lakers majority owner Jerry Buss. He has held the position of vice president of basketball operations since 2005.