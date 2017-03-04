Musician Dave Stewart readies storied home in Toluca Lake for its next release

Singer-songwriter and producer Dave Stewart, formerly of the pop duo Eurythmics, has listed his home in Toluca Lake for sale at $5.65 million.

The Spanish-style compound, built by Toluca Lake pioneer and designer William Klump in 1927, has a Hollywood pedigree that spans several generations. Among those to have called the estate home was silent-film star Billie Dove as well as Oscar-winning actress Janet Gaynor and her husband, Hollywood costume designer Adrian.

More recently, TV producer Mark Brazill owned the walled and gated house a decade before Stewart bought it in 2015.

The 1920s Spanish-style home in Toluca Lake was once owned by silent screen star Billie Dove and, later, actress Janet Gaynor. (Paul Barnaby) (Paul Barnaby)

Restored and updated, the four-bedroom, six-bathroom home retains its vintage good looks while incorporating a range of modern comforts. Details include curved French doors and windows, beamed ceilings and Saltillo tile floors. There are fireplaces in the living room, library and master bedroom.

A family room, a dining room and updated kitchen with a broad island/breakfast bar and Viking appliances are also within roughly 4,800 square feet of living space. A pantry in the kitchen sits behind Gothic arched doors.

Outdoors, grounds of more than half an acre include a swimming pool and a koi pond with a waterfall feature, a detached studio/gym and a 700-square-foot guesthouse. Views take in fairways and greens at the Lakeside Golf Club.

Stewart, who has worked with such artists as Bono, Tom Petty, Katy Perry, Stevie Nicks and Mick Jagger, moving his operations to Nashville, according to listing agent Tina Stern of Wish Sotheby’s International Real Estate.

The 64-year-old guitarist and producer partnered with singer Annie Lennox in 1980 to create the Eurythmics. The pair gained fame with their second album, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

He has released nine solo albums, most recently “Lucky Numbers” four years ago.

Back in the real estate ring

Oscar De La Hoya, the former boxing champion and Golden Boy Promotions chairman, has bought a condominium in downtown Pasadena for $2.65 million.

Found within the Montana building, the single-story unit has high ceilings, polished stone and hardwood floors and gallery walls that run the length of the residence. The 4,150 square feet of interior space was dressed by late interior designer Joe Nye.

A formal entry, a living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, a library/den, an office, three bedrooms and 3.75 bathrooms are among the living spaces. There’s also a wine cellar.

The 4,150-square-foot unit has three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a private terrace. (Redfin) (Redfin)

Walls of windows and glass doors take in a view of the private patio. At about 550 square feet, the outdoor living area is among the largest at the residential development.

Building amenities include 24-hour security, an indoor exercise pool and a fitness center.

The property came to market in September for $2.95 million, records show. It previously changed hands seven years ago for $2.75 million.

Jeanie Garr-Roddy and Bill Podley of Podley Properties were the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Roman Martin of Coldwell Banker represented De La Hoya.

De La Hoya, 44, is an Olympic gold medalist and a winner of 10 world championships in various boxing weight classes. He founded the boxing promotion company Golden Boy Promotions in 2002. Golden Boy currently reps such fighters as Canelo Álvarez and Jorge Linares.

Casting for a new owner

Actor Stephen Dorff, known for his roles in “Backbeat” and “Blade,” has put his longtime home in Malibu on the market for $8.45 million.

Designed by Buff & Hensman and built in 1968, the midcentury-modern-style two-story sits on 40 feet of oceanfront on La Costa Beach, with panoramic views up and down the coast.

The Buff & Hensman-designed residence sits on 40 feet of oceanfront on Malibu's La Costa Beach. (Mark Singer) (Mark Singer)

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house has walls of floor-to-ceiling windows, tiled floors and high tongue-and-groove ceilings. The master suite is lofted above the common areas and has an ocean-view balcony.

Other spaces include a living room with a fireplace, a den/library and a galley-style kitchen.

A two-car garage sits within the gated front driveway.

Dorff bought the house in 2002. Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, holds the listing.

The 43-year-old Dorff has film credits that include “Feardotcom” (2002), “Somewhere” (2010) and “Immortals” (2011). More recently he took on the role of an aspiring country singer in the recently released film “Wheeler.”

A new estate to manage

Actor Allen Leech, known for his role as chauffeur-turned-estate-manager Tom Branson on “Downton Abbey,” has bought a home in Studio City for about $1.175 million, property records show.

Tucked away amid trees on a hillside, the remodeled retreat of more than half an acre is reached by a long private drive.

The two-bedroom home in Studio City sits on more than half an acre with canyon and mountain views. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Built 1956, the home features large windows and French doors that take in canyon views. Included in some 1,200 square feet of living space, with wide-plank oak floors and vaulted ceilings, are a living room with a brick fireplace, a dining nook and an updated kitchen dressed in Carrara marble. There are two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

Lawns and mature landscaping surround the single-story house. Elsewhere on the grounds is a detached two-car garage.

Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Joy Denton of Sotheby’s International Realty represented Leech. Messages left for Denton were not returned.

The 35-year-old Leech has television credits that also include the historical dramas “Rome” and “The Tudors.” His film credits include “The Imitation Game.” He currently appears on the Canadian television series “Bellevue.”

Archie Bunker never lived so well

An oceanfront home once owned by Carroll O’Connor, the late actor known for his role as Archie Bunker on the sitcom “All in the Family,” and his wife, Nancy Fields O’Connor, is for sale in Malibu at $29.5 million.

Owned by documentary filmmaker Mark Magidson, the Broad Beach residence sits adjacent to another of O’Connor’s former homes that sold last year for $9.3 million.

Sitting on more than an acre of grounds, the property has a timber-sided midcentury home built in 1953. The two-story, boasting original details and a slightly pitched roofline, includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms in more than 4,250 square feet of living space.

The Broad Beach estate sits on more than an acre with 126 feet of beachfront. (William MacCollum) (William MacCollum)

A large ocean-facing deck extends the living space outdoors, and gardens filled with drought-tolerant plantings fill the area between the main house and a separate guesthouse.