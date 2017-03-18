JLo exits Hidden Hills with a $10-million home sale

Jennifer Lopez has officially checked out of her old block, selling her home in Hidden Hills for $10 million.

The singer-actress’ home first came up for sale two years ago for $17 million and was more recently listed for $12.5 million, records show. Lopez now resides in Bel-Air, where she bought an 8-acre compound from actress Sela Ward last year.

Her old estate, which sits on 3-plus acres of grounds, centers on a rambling traditional-style house with 17,129 square feet of living space on two stories. Built in 1987, the home was completely renovated by Lopez during her ownership and includes formal and informal living rooms, a wood-paneled office and a master suite with a sitting room and a private terrace. The formal dining room seats a dozen.

(Simon Berlyn)

A separate entertainment/work wing is reached by breezeway and contains both dance and recording studios, a 20-seat theater, a game room and a speakeasy-style bar.

Outdoors, a resort-style swimming pool, a play area and a lounge are spread throughout the manicured grounds. Garage parking can accommodate up to eight vehicles, and 15 more can be parked in the motor court.

Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland co-listed the property with Marc and Rory Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices California Properties. Emil Hartoonian of the Agency represented the buyer.

Lopez, 47, has film credits that include starring roles in last year’s “The Boy Next Door” and “Lila & Eve” and the 1997 movie “Selena.” Her eight studio albums include her 1999 debut album “On the 6” and her most recent, “A.K.A.”

She bought the house in 2010 for $8.2 million, records show.

A new spot to hang his bat

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who inked a new four-year, $64-million contract with the team in December, has bought a newly built home in Studio City for $2.428 million.

Tucked away in the Colfax Meadows neighborhood, the East Coast-inspired two-story features an oversized island in the kitchen, a wine closet beneath the stairs and crisp white wainscoting throughout. A mudroom sits just beyond the front door.

Other living spaces include formal living and dining rooms topped with coffered ceilings, an office, five bedrooms and 4.75 bathrooms. The master suite has a fireplace and a private terrace overlooking the frontyard.

The East Coast-inspired home, built last year in Studio City, features crisp white molding, pocketing glass doors and a swimming pool with a waterfall feature. (Wayne Ford) (Wayne Ford)

Outside, privacy hedges surround a swimming pool with a spa and waterfall feature. A cabana with a barbecue/bar and a changing room sits nearby.

The property had been listed for $2.449 million at the time of the sale, records show.

Michael J. Okun of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Amber Kristin of Westside Estate Agency represented Turner, who made the purchase through a trust.

Turner, 32, hit .275 with 27 homers and 90 RBIs for the Dodgers last season, his third with the team. The Southland native and Cal State Fullerton alum has previously played for the Orioles and Mets.

Change of sports, of sorts

Former Masters champion Fred Couples has sold his home in La Quinta to NBA legend and front office executive Jerry West for $2.8 million.

The Mediterranean villa-style home returned to market in February and went from pending to sale closed in a span of four days. Couples bought the property in 2009 for about $3.075 million, public records show.

Sitting on about half an acre in Madison Club, an affluent golf course community, the 5,200-square-foot house has a great room, a media room and a chef’s kitchen with an oversized island. Decorative tile work, wrought-iron chandeliers and massive stone fireplaces are among the interior details.

The Mediterranean villa-style home at the Madison Club in La Quinta has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in approximately 5,200 square feet of space. (The Madison Club) (The Madison Club)

There are master suites on both floors for a total of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Expansive patios, a swimming pool, a spa and native landscaping make up the grounds. A courtyard sits off the front entrance.

Nick Blodgett of Hideaway Properties was the listing agent. Blodgett also represented West in the sale, according to the MLS.

Couples, 57, joined the PGA Tour in 1982 and the Champions Tour in 2010. Now on the seniors tour, he finished second at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in January and, last month, won the Chubb Classic in Naples, Fla.

The 78-year-old West spent his entire career with the Lakers, making 14 all-star teams and winning an NBA title in 1972. As an executive with the Lakers, he twice won executive of the year honors and was part of six championship teams.

He joined the Golden State Warriors front office in 2011 as a special advisor and executive board member.

Model sale for ‘Modern Family’ star

Actor Ty Burrell of “Modern Family” fame has sold his Culver City penthouse condominium for slightly more than $1.432 million. That’s about $34,000 over the asking price and roughly $565,000 more than he paid for the property seven years ago.

The corner unit at the Culver Centrale, a mixed-use development, has 1,680 square feet of contemporary living space, including an updated kitchen, an open living room, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Among appointments of note is custom fabric wallpaper, light hardwood floors and modern fixtures.

The Culver City condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,680 square feet of space. (Redfin) (Redfin)

The master suite is equipped with his and hers vanities and a large soaking tub. Sliding glass doors bring in city and mountain views while opening to a large terrace for indoor-outdoor entertaining and living.

A pair of side-by-side parking spaces were also included in the sale.

Isabel Velez of Redfin was the listing agent. Jenn Harrison, also with Redfin, represented the buyer.

Burrell, 49, has won a pair of Emmys for his role as real estate agent Phil Dunphy on the show “Modern Family.” His other credits include TV series “Out of Practice” and “Back to You” as well as the films “The Incredible Hulk” (2008) and “Finding Dory” (2016).

Family retreat gets a reboot

Katharine Hepburn’s onetime summer retreat in Old Saybrook, Conn., has come back on the market for $11.8 million.

Sitting on 1.5 acres of grounds, the idyllic waterfront estate was previously offered three years ago for $14.8 million and, in the past, has been listed for as high as $30 million.

The stately colonial-style home was built for Hepburn in 1939 and used by “The African Queen” actress for decades as a family retreat.