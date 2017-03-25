'Dancing with the Stars' alum Mark Ballas makes the leap to Laurel Canyon

Former "Dancing with the Stars” regular Mark Ballas has made a couple of moves away from the dance floor, selling one home on the Westside and buying another in the Laurel Canyon area.

On the sale side, Ballas parted with a Mediterranean-style home in the Beverly Crest area for $3.125 million in a deal completed off-market. He bought the property two years ago for $2.525 million, records show.

The renovated 1970s home in Beverly Crest sits on more than a third of an acre with a swimming pool and spa. (Daniel Dahler) (Daniel Dahler)

The roughly 4,900-square-foot home, built in the 1970s and since renovated, had been listed for as much as $4 million last year. It includes two kitchens, two family rooms, four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

A swimming pool and spa highlight grounds of more than a third of an acre.

The house he bought is surrounded by mature trees. Vibrant stone siding and a glass-paneled staircase give the updated 1950s home a contemporary vibe.

Some 2,000 square feet of white-walled living space include living and dining rooms, an updated kitchen, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Picture windows bring in views of the grounds, and the master suite has a sliding glass door that opens to a patio.

Ballas bought the home for $1.5 million, or $101,000 over the asking price, records show.

Mark Kitching of Partners Trust was the listing agent. Anthony Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

Ballas, 30, first appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2007 and has twice won the dancing competition series. He left the show a year ago to join the Broadway cast of “Jersey Boys.”

It’s always sunny in Venice

Amid rumors that Glenn Howerton may be leaving the show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” the actor-producer has sold his home in Venice for $2.39 million.

The Craftsman-inspired two-story was built in 2008 and incorporates a mix of classic and contemporary details. Among features of note are beamed ceilings, dark wood floors and wainscoting. Various gray hues unify the living areas.

The updated Craftsman-style home in Venice has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in more than 3,100 square feet of living space. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

More than 3,100 square feet of interior space includes formal living and dining rooms, a center-island kitchen, an island/den, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The family room features a wall of built-ins and French doors that open to a covered porch.

Outside, a fire pit/lounge sits between the house and a detached two-car garage. Lawns and drought tolerant landscaping complete the fenced and hedged grounds.

Howerton’s future on “It’s Always Sunny” has come into question in recent weeks after the actor reportedly called his situation “a little complicated” following the show’s season 12 finale. The 40-year-old is reportedly set to star opposite Patton Oswald in an NBC sitcom pilot developed by Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers.

He bought the house seven years ago for $1.692 million, records show.

Tiffany Rochelle of Halton Pardee + Partners was the listing agent. Jason Vogel of the Olson Agency represented the buyer.

Scripting a move off-screen

Actor Justin Hartley, who currently appears on the NBC series “This Is Us,” has bought a home in the Valley Glen area for about $1.67 million.

Completed last year, the two-story house combines farmhouse and traditional elements. Details include wide-plank floors, horizontal wood paneling and crisp white molding and wainscoting.

A great room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms are included in the 5,000 square feet of living space. There are two master suites, including an upstairs retreat complete with a custom closet and a soaking tub.

Bi-folding doors on the main floor open to a covered patio for indoor-outdoor living. A swimming pool, lawns and landscaping fill out the backyard. There’s also a three-car garage.

The house came on the market in December for about $1.72 million, records show.

Hector Nevarez of Vision Real Estate was the listing agent. Chrishell Stause of John Aaroe Group represented Hartley in the sale.

Hartley, 40, has television credits that include the daytime soap opera “Passions,” “Smallville” and “Revenge.” He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his role as Adam Newman on the series “The Young and the Restless.”

A pretty parting in the Hills

“Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson has finally sold her home in Hollywood Hills West for $2.65 million.

After finding no takers at about $3 million last year, the 27-year-old actress relisted the French Normandy-style house in January for $2.695 million. She bought the property four years ago for $2.2 million, records show.

Listed for $2.995 million, the 1930s French Normandy-style house sits behind gates in Hollywood Hills West. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography) (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)

Within nearly 3,100 square feet of contemporary living space is a rotunda entry, a wood-paneled library, an updated kitchen, an office/lounge and formal living/dining rooms. Dark wood floors, patterned wall treatments and bright chandeliers are among the eye-catching details.

The upstairs master suite has French doors that open to deck space. There are three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in all.

Outdoors, a flagstone patio surrounds a swimming pool and spa. Steps near the pool lead up to a cabana.

Nathaniel Smith of Compass was the listing agent. Robin Walpert of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

Benson has television credits that also include the shows “Days of Our Lives,” “Supernatural” and “Eastwick.” Last year she appeared in the films “Chronically Metropolitan” and “Elvis & Nixon.”

Another off-season pass

It appears Antonio Gates will not be commuting from San Diego next season. The L.A. Chargers tight end has listed his home in the Poway area for sale at $2.495 million.

Set on an acre of grounds, the fenced and gated estate is amped up with a lighted basketball court and a saltwater swimming pool with multiple waterfall features.

The more than 6,800 square feet of living space includes a kitchen with an oversized island that opens to the great room. Formal living and dining rooms, a library/study, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms also lie within the single-story.

The Poway estate sits on an acre of grounds with a swimming pool and a sports court. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

A separate guest wing holds a second kitchen, two offices and a billiards room.

French doors off the great room open to a covered patio with an outdoor kitchen. Lawns, tropical plantings, a fireplace and an outdoor shower complete the grounds.