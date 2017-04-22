Green Day's Mike Dirnt is ready to part with two coastal California homes

Mike Dirnt, bassist for the band Green Day, is ready to beat it out of two coastal California neighborhoods. He’s put homes in Newport Beach and Montecito on the market for $3.8 million and $4.8 million, respectively.

The Newport property, built in 1967 and recently updated, sits on a corner lot and is half a block from the beach.

The Newport Beach house, built in 1967, features Nautical undertones, upper and lower kitchens and a rooftop deck. (Chris Snitko)

The Cape Cod-inspired house has 2,500 square feet of living space that includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, upper and lower kitchens and three separate living areas. Custom wood finishes, tongue-and-groove ceilings and shiplap siding give the interior a nautical vibe.

Wraparound balconies and a rooftop deck make the most of sweeping ocean views.

Up the coastline, the Montecito house lies in a gated enclave and has an oceanfront seat on Miramar Beach. The slender three-story is the tallest in the community and has glass doors and balconies on each floor.

The 1,186 square feet of ship-like interiors feature teak and Brazilian hardwood floors, teak cabinetry, two updated kitchens, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Retractable stairs on the top floor lead to an ocean-view lookout.

Cathy Titus of Coldwell Banker Property Shoppe and Nick Svensson of Compass hold the listing for the Montecito property. Titus and Tracy Bowie, an agent with Villa Real Estate, have the Newport listing.

The Montecito home sits on Miramar Beach and has 1,186 square feet of living space on three floors. (Coldwell Banker Property Shoppe)

Dirnt, 44, is a founding member of Green Day and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Among the rock group’s hits is “American Idiot,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” and “Basket Case.”

New spread comes into focus

Call it a wrap for Phoenix Pictures head Mike Medavoy. The Hollywood film producer and his wife, Irena, have bought a new home in Beverly Hills for $4.725 million in a deal completed off-market.

Earlier this year the couple sold an East Coast-inspired estate in a gated Beverly Hills enclave for $9.948 million.

Their new house, situated on a cul-de-sac, blends elements of contemporary, villa and Tuscan style. Notable features include beamed ceilings in the living room, rock-wall finishes and an updated kitchen. Including a detached guesthouse, there are five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

A trellis-topped patio, a fire pit and a swimming pool make up grounds of about a third of an acre.

The 76-year-old Medavoy’s film credits include seven Academy Award-winners for best picture. Among them is “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Rocky” and “Annie Hall.”

Spec watch

Opus, the latest home built on speculation by film producer turn developer Nile Niami, has hit the market in the Trousdale section of Beverly Hills at $100 million.

Set behind gold gates on an acre of grounds, the 20,500-square-foot spread is equipped with two stocked bars, a filled champagne vault and a collection of contemporary artwork valued at more than $2 million. A gold-colored Lamborghini Aventador roadster and matching Rolls-Royce Dawn highlight a gilded car museum.

At $100 million, the home ranks as the fourth-most expensive, publicly listed property in L.A. County, according to the MLS. Holding the top spot is Bruce Makowsky's $250-million showplace in Bel-Air, followed by the Manor, the former Candy and Aaron Spelling estate, which is listed for $200 million.

Also in the mix is real estate entrepreneur Jeff Greene’s Palazzo di Amore in Beverly Hills. The 25-acre estate, which features a bowling alley and producing vineyards, recently returned to market at $139 million, down from $149 million two years ago.

Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland is the listing agent for Opus.

A connection through Times

A Pasadena home designed by and built for Franklin Otis Booth Jr., a former L.A. Times executive and great-grandson of Times Mirror Co. founder Gen. Harrison Gray Otis, has come on the market for $2.995 million.

Booth, who was also an engineer, a philanthropist and an investor, amassed a billion-dollar fortune as an early investor in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. He died in 2008 at the age of 84.

The hacienda-style house, built in 1949, was completely renovated and restored by its current owners, according to listing agent Brent Chang of Compass.

The hacienda-style house in Pasadena was designed by and built for late billionaire investor Franklin Otis Booth Jr. in 1949. (Berlyn Photography) (Berlyn Photography)

“My sellers added newer rooms like the kitchen and bathrooms, but they tried keeping the common thread of the architecture throughout the house,” said Chang. “They kept the steel and lead windows, solid Douglas fir doors and antique fixtures; the wood-paneling was restored.”

Built-ins in the library were reproduced using reclaimed oak, and three fireplaces were rebuilt. The kitchen was updated with a wine cooler, an eight-burner range and a marble-topped island. There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 3,321 square feet plus a 323-square-foot casita.

Drought-tolerant landscaping fills out the front and rear of the property. Also on the grounds is a swimming pool surrounded in brick.

Chang shares the listing with Linda Chang, also with Compass, and Blair Chang of the Agency.

New leases on life

At a time when professional athletes change teams more than ever, it seems appropriate that two Southland sports stars have opted to lease rather than buy.

Yunel Escobar, who mans the hot corner for the Angels, has leased a home in a guard-gated Newport Coast community for $14,000 a month.

The Tuscan two-story has been extensively updated and features a dramatic entry, three fireplaces and French doors that lead to a backyard with mountain and ocean views. The master suite, which has an adjoining library, is among four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 4,100 square feet of living space. There are also a separate guest casita and a saltwater swimming pool.

Over in L.A. County’s South Bay, basketball wing Corey Brewer is paying $10,000 a month for an ocean-view home in Manhattan Beach. Brewer, 31, was acquired by the Lakers in February in the trade that sent guard Lou Williams to the Houston Rockets.

The multilevel home in Manhattan Beach takes in ocean views from two patio/balconies. (Hilton & Hyland) (Hilton & Hyland)

The contemporary beach house of about 2,000 square feet was built in 1999 and recently remodeled. It features Brazilian walnut floors, beamed ceilings and a fireplace in the living room. A pair of upper-level balconies take in city and ocean views.