Skiing champ Lindsey Vonn lists medal-worthy home in Beverly Grove for sale

Decorated alpine skier Lindsey Vonn, who has her sights on more Olympic gold at the upcoming Winter Games, has put her home in Central L.A. on the market for $3.795 million.

The sexy two-story is in Beverly Grove, a desirable neighborhood that abuts Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, and was completed last year.

A dramatic glass-enclosed entry and floating staircase set the tone for the contemporary-style home. The main floor is devoted to open-plan space and includes a living room with a wall fireplace, a custom Miton kitchen and a dining area. Contemporary barn doors slide to reveal an office/den.

The Beverly Grove contemporary, designed for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining, features an open floor plan, pocketing walls of glass and front and rear terraces. (Lucas on Location) (Lucas on Location)

Custom blown-glass light fixtures and Porcelanosa artistic tile create visual interest throughout the 4,037 square feet of interiors. A cascading waterfall feature sits just outside the glass front door.

Pocketing walls of glass open to the backyard, where decking surrounds a zero-edge swimming pool. A front-facing terrace creates an additional 400 square feet of living space and holds a fire pit. The master suite, one of four bedrooms and 3.75 bathrooms, has a private balcony.

Vonn, 32, was the overall World Cup champion from 2008-10 as well as in 2012. She has won two Winter Olympics medals, including a gold for downhill in 2010 at the Vancouver Games.

Gregory Masi of Gibson International holds the listing.

An Eagle’s nest is on the market

The Brentwood estate of late rock ’n’ roll star Glenn Frey has come on the market at $14.995 million.

Frey, who died last year at 67, bought the home in 2002 for slightly more than $10 million. Late entertainment mogul Michael King of King World Productions was the home's previous owner, records show.

Built in 1996, the gated Mediterranean-style home has six bedrooms, 8.25 bathrooms and a powder room in more than 8,000 square feet of space.

Features include plaster walls, arched doorways and wood and stone flooring. A double-height entry has a decorative wrought-iron staircase that leads to the second floor. There are fireplaces in the family room, library and living room.

The Mediterranean-style estate sits behind gates on slightly more than half an acre in Brentwood. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Formal gardens, fountains and statuary create a backdrop for various patios and sitting areas in the backyard. A cabana/lounge accompanies the tiled swimming pool and spa. The guesthouse holds a gym.

David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Frey, who died last year at 67, co-founded the Eagles in 1971 with drummer Don Henley. With the group, Frey won six Grammys and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

His solo albums include "No Fun Aloud" (1982), which spawned a pair of Top 40 singles, and "Strange Weather" (1992).

Breaking up with longtime residence

The marital home of actor and comic Mike Epps and actress Mechelle McCain Epps has sold in Encino for $3.5 million.

The former Hollywood couple, whose divorce was finalized earlier this year, bought the house more than a decade ago for $3.4 million, records show.

The traditional house was built in 1990 and features an open floor plan, two libraries, a media room with a wet bar, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. There is 6,828 square feet of living space across two stories.

The two-story home in Encino, built in 1990 and since renovated, has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Three custom fireplaces grace the family room, living room and master bedroom. Fabric wallpaper and coffered ceilings create visual interest in the oversized dining room. In the updated kitchen, double ovens, cooktops and refrigerators are served up in pairs. Flagstone surrounds the swimming pool and spa in the backyard.

Lynne Weiss of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent, according to the MLS. Real estate broker George Sherf represented the buyer.

Epps, 46, is best known for his role as Day-Day Jones in the “Friday” film comedies. Last year he appeared on “Uncle Buck,” an ABC sitcom based on the 1989 film that starred John Candy.

McCain Epps has film credits that include “The Fighting Temptations” (2003) and “Forgiveness” (2015).

A classic Hollywood setting

A Spanish-style home built for film pioneer Carroll Dunning has listed for sale above the Sunset Strip for $5 million.

Dunning, co-founder of the Dunningcolor Corp., developed one of the first "green screen" processing techniques for adding backgrounds to scenes filmed in a studio. Known as the Dunning Process, it was first used in the 1933 monster-adventure classic "King Kong."

His onetime residence, designed by architect Paul Revere Williams and built in 1929, sits on a triangular corner lot in Hollywood Hills with city-lights and mountain views.

His onetime residence, designed by architect Paul Revere Williams and built in 1929, sits on a triangular corner lot in Hollywood Hills with city-lights and mountain views. Recently renovated, the four-story house offers a nod to a bygone era, with arched picture windows, wrought-iron fixtures and hardwood oak floors.

Interior spaces include a living room with an artistic-tile fireplace, a formal dining room, an office and an eat-in kitchen with walls of bi-folding doors. There are five bedrooms and five bathrooms in 5,000 square feet.

Terraced patios create additional living space outdoors. Various steps and pathways navigate manicured gardens, a sunken fire pit and a saltwater swimming pool.

Travis Canby and Judith Lovingfoss of Keller Williams Realty are the listing agents.

New castle rises along the coastline

Living like Malibu royalty just got pricier.

The “New Castle,” a newly completed spec mansion on a hilltop in Malibu, is now for sale at $85 million.

The contemporary showplace sits on a 3.5-acre hilltop where Castle Kashan, a local landmark lost to fire a decade ago, once stood. It was previously offered for $80 million during its construction.

The 15,500-square-foot spec house, set on a 3.5-acre hilltop in Malibu, was developed by Scott Gillen and completed this year. (UNVARNISHED) (UNVARNISHED)

Developed by Scott Gillen, the 15,500-square-foot house boasts dry-aged oak floors, hand-cut beams, a game and movie room and a 120-foot-long great room. A wine and cigar lounge, which features walls of teak wood, cost over $1 million to assemble. Furnishings by Minotti Los Angeles are included.

A 4,000-square-foot guesthouse has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms plus a gym with a cold-plunge spa. Other amenities include a three-sided infinity pool and a butterfly sanctuary.

Sandro Dazzan and Brittany Monforte of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.

