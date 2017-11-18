It's end scene for Johnny Depp in downtown L.A.'s Historic Core

“Pirates of the Caribbean” star Johnny Depp has officially pulled up anchor from L.A.’s Historic Core district, selling the last piece of his five-unit penthouse collection atop the Eastern Columbia Building for $1.425 million.

Depp originally listed the five multi-floor penthouses within the Art Deco building last year for a combined $12.78 million. The units, which were offered collectively or individually, brought in a total of $10.88 million. That’s about $3.7 million more than what the actor-producer-musician paid for the properties from 2007 to 2008: $7.173 million.

The penthouse that just sold is now listed for lease at $5,500 a month. It features a loft-style floor plan, exposed brickwork and exposed ductwork. Original steel-paned windows take in sweeping city views.

In the main living area, a whimsical mural by Brazilian street artist Osgemeos runs from floor to ceiling to fill the entire wall. A galley-style kitchen sits opposite the mural and is equipped with stainless-steel appliances and cabinetry.

Steel-framed staircases lead up to a landing with a lounge/den and, further, to the lone bedroom. There is one full bathroom and one half-bath in the 1,780 square feet of living space.

Kevin Dees of the Agency was the agent of record for each of the five penthouses. He also holds the listing for the new lease.

Depp, 54, this year reprised his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and appeared in the film mystery “Murder on the Orient Express.”

Known for his offbeat roles, the actor has credits that also include “Edward Scissorhands” (1990), “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (2016).

She’s a long way from Wisteria Lane

Eva Longoria, known for her role as Gabrielle Solis on “Desperate Housewives,” has bought a renovated home in Beverly Crest for $13.5 million.

The two-story house, built in 1996, was renovated and expanded over the last year and has eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and more than 11,000 square feet of contemporary living space.

Beyond the custom steel front doors, the home has a vaulted entry, formal living and dining rooms and an office. There are chef's and staff kitchens as well as a breakfast room with a fireplace. A separate tasting room accompanies the wine cellar.

Multiple walk-in closets, a spa-like bath and a den with a bar make up the master suite, which takes in canyon and treetop views.

The one-bedroom unit in the Eastern Columbia Building features an industrial-vibe kitchen and a wall mural by a Brazilian street artist. (Samantha Trauben) (Samantha Trauben)

Steel-and-glass sliding doors open to a swimming pool and baja shelf in the backyard. An outdoor kitchen, a pool house and a lighted north-south tennis court also lie within more than an acre of grounds.

Ginger Glass of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the listing agent. Loren Judd, also with Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer.

Longoria, 42, this year appeared on the show "Empire" and the miniseries "Decline and Fall." As a producer, her credits include "Mother Up!," "Telenovela" and "Devious Maids."

He’s on the trail of a buyer

Michael Chiklis, known for his role as detective Vic Mackey on "The Shield," is ready to pull up stakes in Sherman Oaks. He’s listed his Hamptons-vibe home on a half-acre lot for sale at $5.195 million.

Two sets of gates open to a motor court leading to the four-bedroom home. Flourishes from interior designer Windsor Smith include vaulted ceilings painted white and wide-plank Vermont pine floors across the living spaces.

The eat-in kitchen features a large island. A great room and library are adjacent. A formal dining room, billiards room and a screening room with a stone fireplace also lie within 5,773 square feet of interiors.

The contemporary-vibe mansion sits at the end of a long, gated driveway in the Beverly Crest area. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

More than 10 sets of French doors lead to the spacious grounds, which include three patios, a pool and a basketball half-court.

The attached, two-story guesthouse has its own entrance and a living room.

Peter Maurice and Tregg Rustad of Rodeo Realty hold the listing.

Chiklis, 54, has credits as both an actor and a producer. He took home an Emmy in 2002 for his role in "The Shield," and he currently stars in "Gotham."

Mogul’s vacation home sells for top dollar

A Malibu beach cottage owned by late Univision billionaire A. Jerrold Perenchio has sold for $6.8 million. The house had been listed at $5.495 million, records show.

Built in 1941, the cozy residence in the Malibu Colony area features a brick fireplace in the living room and a wide covered porch running from end to end. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom home sits on a lot of a third of an acre with a detached two-car garage/two-bedroom guesthouse.

Manicured gardens, lawn and mature trees fill the hedged and fenced grounds.

The Hamptons-style home features endless sets of French doors leading outside and a two-story guesthouse. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Perenchio, former chairman and chief executive of Univision, died in May at 86. His main residence in Bel-Air, a 10.3-acre French neoclassical estate, is currently for sale at $350 million — the most expensive residential listing in the U.S.

The Malibu property came on the market in August and went from pending to closed in about two months, according to the MLS.

Marcus Beck and Tracy Lynn Testin of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Chad Rogers of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.

Kicking his feet up in Westchester

Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe has found a new spot to kick it on the Westside, buying a home in Westchester for $1.275 million.

The single-story house, built in 1954, has classic curb appeal. A brick-lined driveway leads up to the front of the house, which has shake and vertical siding along the front. Pitched trim is positioned above each of the front windows.

Within some 1,700 square feet of interior space is a living room with a custom fireplace that opens to the dining room. The eat-in kitchen has been updated. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Glass sliding doors open to the rear, where a trellis tops a brick patio area. Lawns and landscaping fill out the lot.

The property previously sold a year ago for $1,144,500, records show.

Stephanie Younger of Compass was the listing agent. Matt Klein of the Agency represented Rowe.

Rowe, 28, enjoyed a breakout season for L.A. in 2016, starting 30 games with nine shutouts and 113 saves on goal. This year the Eugene, Ore., native was slowed by a groin injury and appeared in 14 games, including 12 starts, for the Galaxy.

The 1940s cottage in the Malibu Colony community sits on a fenced lot of about a third of an acre. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

