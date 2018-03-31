Joel Silver produces Malibu's latest blockbuster with $38-million sale

Mega-producer Joel Silver, who knows a thing or two about blockbusters, has recorded one of his own along the sand in Malibu.
The noted filmmaker last week sold his oceanfront compound on Carbon Beach for $38 million. He bought the property more than a decade ago from late film producer Robert Chartoff for $14.375 million, records show.
The modernist-vibe beach house sits on a roomy lot of about three-quarters of an acre and features 137 feet of beach frontage.
Built in the 1930s, the home opens to living spaces full of dark hardwood floors and exposed brickwork. Features include a two-story great room set under vaulted ceilings, a dining room with a fireplace and a lofted office. In the master suite, one of five bedrooms and six bathrooms, walls of windows center on the ocean.
Across from the main house are a tennis court, a row of cabanas and a detached guesthouse with a pair of bedrooms and bathrooms. A swimming pool and spa also lie within the grounds.
Judy Feder of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, held the listing. Westside Estate Agency agent Kurt Rappaport, who this year sold his own Malibu home for $85 million, was the buyer and represented himself in the deal.
Silver, 65, has been producing box office hits since the 1970s, including the "Predator," "Matrix," "Die Hard" and "Lethal Weapon" franchises. He signed on to produce the upcoming action movie "SuperFly," with hip-hop artist Future.
In search of new parts of this galaxy
Actress Tricia Helfer of "Lucifer" and "Battlestar Galactica" fame has listed her home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for sale at $6.195 million.
Found within a guard-gated community, the contemporary home is set up for outdoor entertaining with a conversation pit, sports bar, swimming pool and space for alfresco dining. The fenced and terraced grounds also include an outdoor shower and a bocce ball court.
The multilevel floor plan includes a vaulted-ceiling living room with a wet bar, a step-up dining room, an office, five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and about 5,500 square feet of living space. A sitting room and fireplace sit off the master suite, which has a garden view.
The home, which sits on nearly half an acre, was built in 1984.
Ari Afshar of Compass and Samantha Nugent of Pacific Union International hold the listing.
Helfer, 43, has television credits that also include "Tron: Uprising," "Killer Women" and "Powers." Last year she appeared in the TV movie "Sun, Sand & Romance."
She bought the home seven years ago for $2.9 million, records show.
Rhapsodies of a deal
Troy Van Leeuwen of Queens of the Stone Age has gone with the flow out of Glendale, to borrow from the band's 2002 song.
The guitarist and producer listed his home of four years for sale in February and last week closed a deal for $1.85 million, or $51,000 over the asking price.
Built in 1936, the Spanish-style house has been refreshed and maintained while showcasing its Moorish accents, period details and bohemian motifs.
Of note is the ornate wood front door, accented in brass ornaments and fixtures, which opens to a grand living room topped with exposed beams and a period tiled fireplace. In the den, which features a wet bar, original pressed sugar-cane ceilings and beehive-style fireplace have been preserved.
The 2,921 square feet of living space also includes a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen and a music/recording studio, three bedrooms and four bathrooms.
A dining terrace, a swimming pool and a tiki bar provide space for outdoor entertaining.
Alphonso Lascano and Bjorn Farrugia of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Laura Kalb, also of Hilton & Hyland, represented the buyer.
Van Leeuwen, 48, was a guitarist for A Perfect Circle, an alt-rock group formed by Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan, before joining Queens of the Stone Age in the early 2000s. More recently the rocker contributed to Chelsea Wolfe's 2017 album "Hiss Spun."
A home that hits the spot
Television personality Gordon Elliot, who helms the cooking talk show "The Chew," has paid full price and more for an appetizing abode in the Outpost Estates neighborhood of Hollywood Hills.
The Spanish-style home was on the market for barely a month before the reporter-producer bit at $3.84 million, or about $350,000 more than the original asking price.
Showcasing an Old Hollywood feel, the two-story home was built in 1929 by developer Charles Toberman.
Floors of tile, hardwood and brick line the 3,500-square-foot interior. Common areas include a step-down living room and a dining room under vaulted ceilings. The kitchen, lit by a skylight, offers stainless-steel appliances and built-ins.
In the master suite, one of four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, there are a fireplace and a wall of picture windows. A Juliet balcony overlooks the yard below, where a brick patio surrounds a pool and spa.
Jeeb O'Reilly and Tori Barnao of Douglass Elliman were the listing agents. Roger Mansourian of Vantage Realty represented Elliot.
Born in England and raised in Australia, the 61-year-old Elliot worked in radio and TV news before pivoting to talk shows. His company Follow Productions, which he founded in 1999, has produced shows such as "Paula Deen's Home Cooking" and "Simply Wine With Andrea Immer."
It has a chameleon-like quality
A sale is pending on "Mata Hari Ranch," the former Studio City home of actor Robert Blake, which listed for sale earlier this month for $2.995 million.
The 1930s ranch-style residence is where Blake was living when his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, was fatally shot outside a Studio City restaurant in 2001 — a crime the actor was accused of committing. He was eventually acquitted of criminal charges in 2005 but found liable for Bakley's wrongful death in California civil court.
English actress Alexandra Kingston bought the property from Blake in 2002 and commissioned designer-to-the-stars Paul Hinckley to restore the main house. She sold the home a year later after having never moved in, The Times previously reported.
Now up for sale again, the updated home in the Colfax Meadows neighborhood makes the most of indoor-outdoor living.
Sliding glass doors open from the main house to a large covered pavilion with a fireplace. A saline infinity-edge swimming pool, a wood-fired pizza oven, a waterfall spa and a Zen-style pond fill about a third of an acre of grounds. Bamboo hedges and mature trees provide a natural privacy screen.
The home has more than 5,000 square feet of living space, with vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and 5.25 bathrooms. Also on the property is a two-story guesthouse that holds a studio, office, gym and game room.
Michael Okun of Wish Sotheby's International Realty holds the listing.
