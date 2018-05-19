Hot Property: Studio titan's estate draws $68 million in Holmby Hills

You could call it 68 million shades of Grey.
The Grey Estate, the Holmby Hills home of late Paramount Pictures Chairman and Chief Executive Brad Grey, has sold for $68,822,500.
Even for this tony Westside pocket, tucked in between Beverly Hills and Bel-Air, that's a lot of money.
Designed by Howard Backen, the modern farmhouse-style estate sits behind wood- and steel-framed gates on 2.2 acres of grounds.
The 12,800 square feet of living space features an open-plan kitchen and dining area, a sunroom and a den with a wet bar. A barn-inspired, vaulted-ceiling great room opens to the grounds. Five bedrooms and a home theater complete the floor plan.
A central courtyard is filled with olive trees, a large fireplace and a reflecting pool. Adjacent are vegetable and herb gardens, an organic orchard and an outdoor dining area.
A two-story recreation facility has two gyms and a blue-bottomed swimming pool. A raised bridge leads from the main house to the detached structure.
The property came to market in February at $77.5 million but was removed from the market before the sale. It had been owned by a trust associated with the entertainment executive since 2010.
Grey, who died last year at 59, oversaw such blockbusters as the "Star Trek" and "Transformers" movies during his tenure at Paramount.
Linda May of Hilton & Hyland and Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency were the listing agents.
For whom the bell tolls in Santa Monica
"How I Met Your Mother" star Alyson Hannigan and her husband, actor Alexis Denisof, have sold a home in Santa Monica for $4.9 million.
The striking Mission Revival-style house is approached through a gated courtyard. Arched doors and windows, baroque gables and a clay tile roof are among the 1930 home's character details. A distinctive bell tower rises above the front door.
Some 4,200 square feet of updated living space includes formal living and dining rooms, five bedrooms and five bathrooms. In the second-story master suite, which has a fireplace, French doors open to a private balcony.
Outside, palms surround space for entertaining, a swimming pool and a spa.
Hannigan bought the house in 2002 from screenwriter-director Mark Steven Johnson for $1.936 million. In recent years, the property was offered for lease at $17,500 a month.
Ren Smith of Pacific Union International was the listing agent. Dana Cataldi, also of Pacific Union, represented the buyer.
Hannigan, 44, is known for her roles on the supernatural television show "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and the "American Pie" film franchise. She was a regular on the sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" during its nine-season run.
Denisof, 52, appeared on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" with Hannigan as well as the spinoff "Angel." His other credits include the series "Grimm" and "Finding Carter."
Things get romantic in Hancock Park
The Hancock Park home of actress Soleil Moon Frye and film and television producer Jason Goldberg has come on the market for $4.595 million.
The names of former residents of the romantic Spanish Revival-style home, which dates to 1919, read something like a who's who in Hollywood circles. Besides Moon Frye and Goldberg, the chain of ownership includes actors Elizabeth Perkins and John Malkovich.
The two-story house, obscured from the street by mature trees, retains its original character details while incorporating an updated Moroccan theme. Among features are three period fireplaces, exotic pendant light fixtures and an open-plan kitchen lined in artistic tile.
The floor plan includes an office/playroom, a garden-view living room, a den, four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. A home theater is detached from the main house.
Outside, lawn surrounds an oval-shaped swimming pool on the one-third-acre property, which last changed hands more than a decade ago for $3.2 million.
Richard Ehrlich of Westside Estate Agency and Jackie Smith of Compass have the listing.
Moon Frye got her start as a child actor and is known for playing the title role in the 1980s sitcom "Punky Brewster." Her other voice and acting credits include the sitcom "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" and the animated show "The Proud Family."
Goldberg, a longtime production partner of Ashton Kutcher's, produced the films "Guess Who" (2005) and "Killers" (2010). He is the co-creator and executive producer of the hidden-camera series "Punk'd" and the reality show "Beauty and the Geek."
Director makes the Ojai scene
Peter Farrelly, one-half of the brotherly directing duo that brought about "Dumb and Dumber" and "Shallow Hal," has found a new roost. The filmmaker recently paid $2.375 million for a contemporary Craftsman-inspired home in Ojai.
Indoor-outdoor living spaces are a prominent feature of the main home, which was designed by Marc Whitman and built in 2005. Among them is a two-story great room lined with French doors and topped by massive wood beams and a chandelier.
The 2,865 square feet of interiors also contain three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Outdoor spaces include a stone fire pit, a covered patio, a swimming pool with a spa and a Zen-inspired garden.
Beyond the main house, the 2-acre grounds feature a painted and polished three-car garage with heating and a bathroom. A detached guesthouse and outdoor lounge provide additional living and entertaining space.
Patricia Waltcher of Coldwell Banker Property Shoppe handled the transaction.
Farrelly, 61, has directed 12 films with brother Bobby Farrelly. Following their debut with 1994's "Dumb and Dumber," they directed "Kingpin" (1996), "There's Something About Mary" (1998) and more recently, "Dumb and Dumber To" (2014).
Ready to play ball in Santa Clarita
You could fit three baseball fields on the property that MLB Hall of Famer Eddie Murray just listed in Santa Clarita.
On the market for $4.999 million, the 8-acre grounds center on a contemporary estate with more than 13,000 square feet of interiors. A circular motor court fronts the home, leading to a two-story foyer with floor-to-ceiling windows.
Cherry-wood finishes are used in the kitchen, living room and billiards room, which has a wall of built-ins and a wet bar. Other highlights include a great room with an aquarium, an arcade room and a 750-bottle wine cellar. A marble fireplace anchors the master suite, one of six bedrooms.
Upper-level balconies survey the backyard, where patios surround a pool, spa and sports court.
Marty and Jackie Kovacs of Kellar-Davis Inc. have the listing.
Murray, 62, spent the majority of his career with the Baltimore Orioles, where he racked up seven of his eight All-Star appearances and won a World Series title in 1983. A member of the 3,000-hit club, Murray was elected as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2003.
Spock's old space in Sherman Oaks
A home that property records show was once owned by late "Star Trek" actor Leonard Nimoy through a trust is for sale in Sherman Oaks at $1.785 million.
The traditional-style house, set on a quarter-acre of park-like grounds, was built in 1951 and has been updated. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the living and dining rooms bring in views of the rear yard. The family room contains a fireplace.
The 2,112 square feet of living space includes an open-plan layout, an office, three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The entertainer's backyard has a swimming pool, fire-pit lounge area and an outdoor kitchen with a barbecue center.
Nimoy, who died in 2015 at 83, was known for his portrayal of half-human, half-Vulcan Spock on the 1960s TV series "Star Trek" and, later, in film. The Emmy Award winner also starred in two seasons of "Mission: Impossible."
Neyshia Go and Aaron Kirman of Pacific Union International are the listing agents.
