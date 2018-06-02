Hot Property: Tyra Banks doubles down in Pacific Palisades

After catching the home-buying bug in recent years, Tyra Banks is giving her real estate portfolio a makeover once again. The model and television personality has listed two Pacific Palisades homes for sale and divested herself of a town home in the area.
Listed for $9.25 million is a five-bedroom, six-bathroom home that Banks bought as an investment two years ago for $7.35 million. The tri-level contemporary sits high up on a half-acre bluff with unobstructed ocean and mountain views.
Accessed through a gated courtyard entry, the house features high ceilings, a great room, a media room and an office. There are four fireplaces in about 6,100 square feet of living space.
The other home for sale, listed at $4.25 million, has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and 3,700 square feet of open-plan living space. Among eye-catching details is a floating glass-and-wood staircase that sits just beyond the front door. A two-way fireplace is shared by the living and dining rooms, and pendant lighting tops the island in the kitchen.
A detached office/gym lies in a corner of the backyard.
The two listings come after Banks sold a two-bedroom town house in the Palisades for $1.47 million, a slight increase over the $1.35 million she paid for the property a year ago.
Banks, 44, began her career as a model before expanding into acting. The 24th season of her show "America's Next Top Model" premiered in January.
James Respondek and Heidi Lake of Sotheby’s International Realty were the agents of record for the town home and hold both sale listings.
QB fielded multiple offers
Rams quarterback Jared Goff has made quick work of selling his starter home in Oak Park, an area near Agoura Hills.
The 23-year-old’s renovated single-story home came up for sale in April and had multiple offers after just three days on the market. Sale of the 1989-built house closed last week for $1.775 million, or about $25,000 shy of the asking price.
Sitting on a cul-de-sac, the 4,315-square-foot house features open-plan living space, distressed wood floors and high ceilings. There are fireplaces in the living and family rooms and a large game room/den.
A large island/breakfast bar with a built-in wine chiller anchors the chef's kitchen, which flows into the family room. Five bedrooms and 5.5 updated bathrooms complete the floor plan.
The half-acre lot, flanked on either side by mature trees, also has a custom swimming pool and spa, patches of lawn and landscaping. A gated courtyard sits off the front entry.
Goff was among eight Rams players selected for the Pro Bowl last year, his second season. He started 15 games for the NFC West-leading team last year, finishing with 3,804 yards passing and 28 touchdowns. His 100.5 passer rating in 2017 was the fifth-best in the league.
He bought the property two years ago for about $1.6 million, records show.
Jordan Cohen of ReMax Olson & Associates represented Goff in the sale. Erin Pohl and Bob Pearson of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.
He’ll remain in a familiar setting
The story will continue in Orange County for Dean Koontz. The bestselling suspense author and his wife, Gerda, have paid $9.4 million for a home in Newport Beach, where they have lived for decades, records show.
Set on a corner lot of about an acre, the Italianate structure is approached by a gated courtyard with a fountain. Beyond the covered landing, the two-story home opens to a grand entry with vaulted and coffered ceilings and a floating staircase.
Some 10,400 square feet of contemporary living space includes formal living and dining rooms, an office, a media room and a center-island kitchen that opens to a great room. A master suite with a sauna and dressing room is among the five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
Outside, a cabana with a gym and wet bar sits adjacent the swimming pool and spa. A putting green, an outdoor fireplace and a barbecue pavilion provide additional space for outdoor living and entertaining.
Cindy Chin and Ying Ye of Keller Williams Realty were the listing agents. Evan Corkett of Villa Real Estate represented the buyers.
Koontz, 72, has published scores of novels, including 14 that have reached the top spot on the New York Times hardcover bestseller list. Another 16 of his works have achieved the No. 1 spot on the paperback bestseller list, according to his website.
Among his popular works are the “Odd Thomas” series, “Demon Seed” and “Hideaway,” both of which were adapted for film. This year he released the novella “Ricochet Joe.”
Bunglow hopes to attract pool of buyers
After a nearly record-setting opening weekend for her latest film, “Deadpool 2,” Morena Baccarin is hoping the hot streak continues. The Brazilian-American actress has put an income property in Atwater Village on the market for $849,000.
Fronted by a cactus garden, the 1920s Spanish duplex fits two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two kitchens and two living rooms into 952 square feet. Spanish tile is found in one of the kitchens and one of the bathrooms, and floors of hardwood and polished concrete fill the rest of the space.
Sliding glass doors lead outside, where a covered patio overlooks a fenced backyard. Adjacent is the detached garage, which has been converted into a studio space.
Baccarin bought the home 11 years ago for $649,000, records show. In recent years, the property has been leased out for as much as $1,850 a month. Will Tiao and Mary Jo Panucci of Tiao Properties hold the listing.
The 39-year-old actress is known for her roles in the sci-fi series “Firefly” and the Showtime series “Homeland”; for the latter, she received an Emmy nomination as supporting actress in a drama.
More recently she appeared in the 2016 superhero film “Deadpool,” which had the highest opening weekend gross ever for an R-rated film. “Deadpool 2” debuted last month to a $125-million opening weekend, good for second-best.
A free-fall onto the market
The former residence of late rocker Tom Petty has again taken the stage in Encino, listing for sale for $4.995 million after an extensive remodel.
Set behind gates at the end of a tree-canopied driveway, the English Traditional-vibe estate offers three stories of unique and styled interiors.
The front door opens to an expansive living room under a skylighted ceiling of driftwood beams. Past a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, there’s a winding staircase and formal dining area. Brick pops up here and there, anchoring the backsplash in the kitchen and a wall of the theater room, which also boasts a wet bar.
The floor plan, which spans around 11,500 square feet, features a wine cellar, spa room, six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.
In the backyard, a loggia provides an indoor-outdoor space before opening to a pool and spa fed by a natural stream. Views of the bucolic backyard can be enjoyed by patios lining the second and third floors.
The home traded hands last year for $2.575 million, records show. Craig Knizek and Ninkey Dalton of the Agency hold the listing.
Petty, who died last year at 66, sold more than 80 million records during his prolific career as a solo artist and with his band, the Heartbreakers. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s hits include “I Won’t Back Down,” “Free Fallin’” and “American Girl.”
Estate runs deep in Trump bloodline
The Palm Beach estate of Maryanne Trump Barry, one of President Trump’s older sisters, is staying in the family. A limited liability company tied to Eric and Donald Trump Jr., the president’s sons, recently bought the oceanfront mansion for $18.5 million.
Built in 1956, the French Traditional-style home sits immediately north of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s oft-visited golf resort. The nearly 8,300-square-foot house boasts two levels of gilded living space, eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
Floor-to-ceiling windows bring ocean views into the living room, sunroom and chandelier-topped formal dining room. An office, an eat-in kitchen and a library round out the floor plan.
Outside, the half-acre property holds an expansive patio and palm-dotted swimming pool. Beyond the pool is 194 feet of sandy beach frontage.
Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate handled both ends of the deal, which was first reported by the Palm Beach Daily News.
Barry is an attorney and Third Circuit senior judge but took an inactive status last February. She was nominated for the position in 1999 by then-President Bill Clinton. The 81-year-old bought the estate in 2004 for $11.5 million, records show.