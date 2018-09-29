Hot Property: Adam Carolla looks to line up a buyer for La Cañada Flintridge home

Comedian and television personality Adam Carolla is wrapping up one home project and moving on to the next. He’s put his Midcentury Modern-style spread in La Cañada Flintridge on the market for $3.395 million and bought a fixer-upper in Silver Lake for $1.4 million.
Carolla, who previously hosted the show “Catch a Contractor,” renovated the San Gabriel Valley home after purchasing it three years ago to bring it into the modern day.
Terrazzo and hardwood floors and a new-look chef’s kitchen painted powder blue are among updates of note. A terrace/deck in the backyard was replaced with stairs that lead down to a new saltwater pool and spa.
The 3,980 square feet of white-walled living space also holds a vaulted-ceiling living room, a family room, five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The master suite, which has a walk-in closet/dressing room, has been soundproofed.
Patios, mature trees and an artificial lawn surround the pool in the backyard. A surround-sound system has been added for outdoor living and entertaining.
The Silver Lake property, which was sold off-market, consists of a 1913-built main house and an apartment that has been used as a rental. The two residences combine to offer more than 4,000 square feet of space, five bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Kathy Seuylemezian of Coldwell Banker holds the listing for the La Cañada Flintridge home.
Carolla, 54, gained fame as co-host of the radio show “Love Line” and has hosted the popular daily podcast "The Adam Carolla Show" since 2009. The actor-producer-writer's credits include "The Man Show” and "Crank Yankers.”
Her portfolio is no longer fashionable
If Tyra Banks’ recent moves give any indication, investment properties are apparently so last season. The model and television personality has sold a contemporary-style house in Pacific Palisades for $4 million.
That makes three sales in the Westside neighborhood this year for Banks. She sold a two-bedroom town home in May for $1.47 million and in June sold an updated ocean-view house for $8.9 million.
The house she just sold has four bedrooms and five bathrooms within its 3,700 square feet of open-plan living space.
Among eye-catching details is a floating glass-and-wood staircase that sits just beyond the front door. A two-way fireplace is shared by the living and dining rooms, and pendant lighting tops the island in the kitchen.
Another fireplace warms the multi-room master suite, which is equipped for model-ready living with a boutique-style dressing room and a soaking tub.
Turf lawn, bamboo hedges and a detached office/gym fill out the backyard.
James Respondek and Heidi Lake of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Nathan Stadler of Pacific Union International represented the buyer.
Banks, 44, began her career as a model before expanding into acting. The 24th season of her show "America's Next Top Model" premiered in January.
Actor hopes to land a buyer
A vacant home site owned by a trust tied to actor Tobey Maguire has come up for sale in Brentwood for $14.25 million.
Measuring just under an acre, the property was once the site of a Monterey Colonial-style home designed by noted architect John Byers. The charming house, which was razed prior to Maguire’s purchase, had a rumored cast of former owners that included actor Jack Oakie, actress Greta Garbo and filmmaker H.C. Potter, according to an old listing.
The lot is on a celebrity-popular street and is accessible from the front and the rear.
Located in one of L.A.’s priciest ZIP Codes, the area carried a median price of $2.78 million for single-family homes in July and August, according to CoreLogic. In May, a nearby lot of more than 2 acres sold for $22.5 million.
Richard Ehrlich and Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
The 43-year-old Maguire, whose film credits include “Seabiscuit’ (2003) and the “Spider-Man” films, purchased the property in 2008 for $10 million.
Ready for some activity in the market
Oren Peli, the filmmaker behind the “Paranormal Activity” movies, has listed his over-the-top home in Westlake Village for sale at $5.995 million.
Set behind gates in the North Ranch area, the 1993 Mediterranean compound contains such standout features as Brazilian rosewood flooring, tiled fireplaces, an elevator, a playroom and a state-of-the-art home theater. Even the four-car garage has a little extra: a limo bay.
Outdoors, the landscaped grounds of more than 3 acres center on a sparkling swimming pool with two waterfall features and a rock-finished spa. Tucked away on the property, and reached by meandering path, is a second lagoon-style swimming pool complete with a snaking water slide, baja shelf and grotto.
The six-bedroom main house has a dramatic two-story rotunda entry with Palladian-style windows, a vaulted-ceiling great room, an office, a chef’s kitchen and a separate breakfast room. The multi-room master suite comprises a sitting room, a gym and a walk-in closet.
A separate pool house and casita provide two additional bedrooms. Combined with the main house, the three structures total nearly 10,000 square feet of living space.
Peli, 48, is a director, producer and screenwriter. He has worked on such films as “Insidious,” "The Bay" and "Chernobyl Diaries" and the series "The River."
Judy Ross-Bunnage and Kevin Cordasco of Coldwell Banker Beverly Hills hold the listing.
Another hit on his hands
Music producer Harvey Mason Jr., who has collaborated with the likes of Aretha Franklin and Michael Jackson, has sold his ocean-view home in Manhattan Beach for $5.2 million. That’s more than twice what he paid for the property 17 years ago, records show.
The 5,000-square-foot interior opens in style to a two-story foyer topped by a circular skylight. A winding staircase leads upstairs, where hardwood floors cover the open-space floor plan.
The bright common area combines a living room with a fireplace, a dining area, a billiards room and a center-island kitchen before exiting to a covered deck with ocean views.
On the story above, a similar deck hangs off the master suite. Including the guest apartment, there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms. An elevator services all three floors.
Bryn Stroyke of Stroyke Properties held the listing. Brett Zebrowski of Palm Realty Boutique represented the buyer.
Mason’s slew of songwriting and production credits include Beyoncé’s “Listen,” Justin Bieber’s “Catching Feelings,” Britney Spears’ “Mannequin” and Justin Timberlake’s “Still on My Brain.”
Touched by a star-chitect
Above the bright lights of the Sunset Strip, a home renovated by celebrated architect John Lautner is for sale for about $5 million.
Set on a desirable double lot, with street access from the front and rear, the multilevel residence originally dates to the 1940s.
The house was updated by Lautner in the decades that followed and retains a number of built-ins and wood details done by the modernist architect. Large picture windows that take in leafy views reflect the architect’s emphasis on embracing natural landscapes.
The 1,672 square feet of interiors include a living room with a wall fireplace, a galley-style kitchen, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Another fireplace is situated in the office/den, which has a vaulted and skylight-topped ceiling.
Outdoors, the quarter-acre property has paths that lead through a blanket of palms and lush landscaping. A covered patio and a swimming pool with a raised spa lie near the main house. Also on the grounds is a detached studio/guesthouse.
James Nasser of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.